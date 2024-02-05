Kebbi Governor Dissolves 21 LGs, Pledges Dividends of Democracy Statewide

As the clock struck midnight on February 5th, marking the end of tenure for the elected chairpersons of 21 local governments in Kebbi State, Governor Nasir Idris made a resolute move, formally dissolving the local governments. The chairpersons have been directed to relinquish their administrative duties, passing the baton to the Directors of Personnel Management in their respective areas.

The dissolution of local governments is a standard practice in Nigeria's political landscape, in alignment with the laws that govern local administration. In this particular case, it is an action prompted by the expiration of the terms of the elected chairpersons.

The Governor's directive was communicated in an official meeting held at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi. During the meeting, Governor Idris expressed his gratitude towards the outgoing chairpersons for their service to the state and their contributions to its development. He emphasized the importance of adherence to laws and regulations, as well as the necessity of supporting the government in its endeavours.

Looking Ahead: Promises of Democracy

The Governor also pledged his continued commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to all corners of the state. This is a promise that echoes his campaign commitments and sets the tone for his future actions. He stressed on the significance of these dividends in ensuring the continued success and prosperity of Kebbi State.

Speaking at the same meeting, Aminu Sarkin-Fada, the chairperson of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Kebbi State, expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Governor Idris. He attributed the success achieved during their tenure to this backing. Sarkin-Fada highlighted initiatives like the distribution of free fertilisers to farmers and cash disbursements for empowerment, which have played a pivotal role in helping numerous residents of Kebbi State become self-reliant.