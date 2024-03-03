Kebbi Governor Urges FG to Complete State's Smart School, Highlights Education Sector Boost

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has issued a plea to the Federal Government, highlighting the urgency of completing the Smart Secondary School project in the state, a critical initiative aimed at transforming the educational landscape. During an inspection tour of ongoing projects, Governor Idris emphasized the significance of the smart school in promoting the education system and urged immediate action to resume construction.

In response to the governor’s plea, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Minister of State for Education, reaffirmed the current administration's dedication to ensuring the project's completion. Despite the delay caused by the transition between administrations, Dr. Sununu expressed determination to overcome the challenges and fulfill the federal government’s commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure across all states, including Kebbi and Bayelsa.

State-Wide Educational Initiatives

Alongside the smart school project, Governor Idris has also spearheaded the launch of an ambitious project for the construction and upgrade of 120 secondary schools across Kebbi State, valued at N8.9 billion. This initiative, part of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment in collaboration with the World Bank and Dominat Engineering Limited, aims to provide a conducive learning environment for students, thereby promoting quality education in the state.

The efforts in Kebbi State reflect a broader national agenda to prioritize education, with the federal government’s intervention through the Universal Basic Education Programme playing a pivotal role. The completion of these projects is expected not only to enhance the educational infrastructure but also to set a precedent for similar initiatives across the country, ultimately contributing to the nation’s socio-economic development.