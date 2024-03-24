Kebbi Governor Subsidizes Ramadan Electricity Bills, Debunks Full Payment Rumors

Kebbi State's Governor, Nasir Idris, in collaboration with Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (Kaduna Electric), has taken a significant step towards ensuring improved power supply during the holy month of Ramadan, amidst circulating rumors about the state government fully covering the residents' electricity bills. Governor Idris has clarified that his administration only subsidized the bills, urging residents to continue their regular payments to avoid disconnections.

Partnership for Enhanced Power Supply

The strategic partnership between Kebbi State and Kaduna Electric aims to address the longstanding issue of inadequate electricity supply in the state. After detailed discussions and analysis, both parties agreed on a plan to double the average electricity supply from six to twelve hours daily, utilizing the Service Based Tariff mechanism introduced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Authority. This initiative, primarily focused on Birnin Kebbi, categorizes selected feeders into three groups, receiving 16, 12, and eight hours of power supply respectively.

Financial Commitments and Subsidies

In an unprecedented move, Governor Idris committed to subsidizing the increased tariffs resulting from the improved electricity supply during Ramadan. This financial intervention aims to alleviate the burden on the residents during this sacred period. Additionally, the governor has cleared all outstanding electricity debts incurred by the state's MDAs and pledged timely payment of future bills, reinforcing the government's commitment to sustainable power supply and economic development.

Clarification and Call to Action

Addressing the speculations about the state government paying off residents' electricity bills for Ramadan, Kaduna Electric's spokesperson, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, emphasized that the governor's subsidy was only partial. Residents are expected to fulfill their financial obligations by paying their electricity bills promptly to avoid disconnection. This clarification aims to ensure that customers understand their responsibility towards maintaining a steady power supply by supporting the utility company financially.

As the partnership between Kebbi State and Kaduna Electric unfolds, it represents a hopeful step towards resolving the power supply challenges in the region. The initiative not only signifies the government's dedication to improving living standards but also highlights the importance of cooperation between state authorities and utility providers in achieving common goals. With continued efforts and mutual support, the vision of a fully electrified and economically thriving Kebbi State seems within reach.