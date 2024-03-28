KDF Ends 48-Year Land Dispute in Uasin Gishu, Agrees to Share 5,000 Acres with Locals

A decades-long land dispute in Kiplombe and Kamagut, Uasin Gishu, between the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and local residents has reached a pivotal resolution. After 48 years of contention over a 5,000-acre parcel, an agreement brokered by the Defence and Lands ministries will see the land shared, with locals receiving title deeds by June.

Historical Context of the Dispute

The dispute, tracing back nearly half a century, centered around the ownership of a significant land parcel, with both KDF and the residents laying claim. Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, during a recent visit to the area, confirmed the breakthrough, signaling an end to the long-standing feud. The resolution follows a series of unfortunate events, including the deaths of eight people due to clashes over the disputed land, underscoring the high stakes involved in this conflict.

Path to Resolution

Efforts to amicably settle the dispute have intensified, with government officials, including Lands and Physical Planning Principal Secretary Nixon Korir, committing to swift action. The government has initiated a survey of the disputed land, paving the way for the issuance of title deeds to the rightful owners. This move is part of a broader strategy by the Defence ministry to address land disputes involving military land across the country, aiming for peaceful coexistence between the KDF and neighboring communities.

Looking Forward

The resolution of this long-standing dispute marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the KDF and the residents of Kiplombe and Kamagut. It sets a precedent for resolving similar conflicts, potentially impacting land disputes nationwide. As the community awaits the fulfillment of the government's promises, the focus shifts to the future, where peaceful coexistence and mutual respect between the military and civilians become the cornerstone of development in disputed areas.