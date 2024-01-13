en English
Health

KCCA’s Initiative to Boost Kampala’s Sanitation: 45 New Public Toilets Under Construction

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:07 pm EST
Uganda is witnessing a series of significant developments across various sectors, with a key focus on Kampala’s sanitation, sports, and political landscape. At the forefront of these advancements is the Kampala Capital City Authority’s (KCCA) initiative to construct 45 state-of-the-art public toilets in partnership with the Kampala-Lake Victoria Sanitation Project (K-LVWATSAN).

KCCA’s Sanitation Initiative

Under the leadership of Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive Director of KCCA, a technical inspection of the sites was conducted to assess the progress of the ongoing construction works. The new facilities, designed to be multi-storied, intend to serve both sanitation and commercial purposes. The upper floors of these buildings are planned to accommodate businesses, such as restaurants and cafeterias, while the lower floor will house the bathrooms and toilets. This initiative is set to boost Kampala’s sanitation standards by relieving pressure on existing facilities and ultimately eradicating open defecation.

Complementary Sanitation Programs

Alongside the toilet construction project, KCCA has been proactive in enhancing the city’s sanitation through various programs and initiatives. The Sanitation for Millions project, City-Wide Inclusive Sanitation (CWIS) program, and the Weyonje Subsidy program are among such efforts. The new public toilets, free to use, are a significant development in addressing Kampala’s sanitation challenges.

Implications for Kampala Residents

The introduction of these new facilities is expected to improve hygiene conditions in the city, minimizing hygiene-related illnesses. By incorporating leisure elements within these structures, KCCA hopes to ensure added convenience and accessibility for all Kampala residents.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

