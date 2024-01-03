Kazi Nabil Ahmed Stumps for Development and Peace in Jessore-3 Constituency

As Bangladesh gears up for its upcoming elections on January 7, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, the candidate for the ruling Awami League for the Jessore-3 constituency, has been canvassing his constituents ardently. His campaign, a blend of door-to-door visits and street rallies, sees Kazi emphasizing the government’s development initiatives over the past 15 years and expressing faith in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership.

Development and Peace: Cornerstones of the Campaign

Throughout his campaign, Kazi Nabil has consistently highlighted the development projects implemented by the Awami League. From infrastructure to social welfare, the accomplishments of Sheikh Hasina’s government have been at the forefront of Kazi’s electioneering. The candidate, who also serves as the BFF Vice president and chairman of the national team’s committee, has appealed to the electorate based on the premise of continuing this trajectory of growth and tranquillity.

A Robust Campaign Trail

Kazi Nabil kick-started his campaign activities with meetings at the offices of the Document Writers’ Association and the Three-Wheeler Auto Owners’ Association in Jessore city. This was followed by a workers’ meeting in the Kharki area. Accompanied by various local leaders and officials, Kazi Nabil has been seeking votes to maintain the momentum of development and peace in the country, symbolized by his party’s emblem, the Boat.

Sheikh Hasina’s Call for a Fair Election

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has underscored the importance of the upcoming national election, asserting that it must be free, fair, and neutral. She encouraged citizens to peacefully cast their votes for their preferred candidates and cautioned against any disruptions to the election process. Sheikh Hasina also accused the BNP-Jamaat of perpetrating destructive activities and implored the people to cast their ballots for the Boat, the Awami League’s election symbol.