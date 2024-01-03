en English
Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
Kazakhstan’s President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy

In a recent interview with Egemen Kazakhstan, the nation’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed swirling rumors about an imminent constitutional referendum and his potential candidacy in the 2026 presidential election. Dispelling the speculation, Tokayev emphasized there are no plans for a constitutional referendum aimed at modifying the provision allowing only a single presidential term.

Stability and Inviolability of Constitution

President Tokayev stressed the importance of stability and the inviolability of the Constitution, specifically with respect to fundamental aspects such as the single-term limit for the presidency. The President’s remarks were aimed at dispelling any speculations and reinforcing the belief that the constitutional reform carried out previously was not intended to pave the way for arbitrary changes to Kazakhstan’s fundamental law.

(Read Also: Kazakhstan Mandates Inclusion of Debts in Asset and Liability Declaration)

Foundational Principles of the State

Tokayev equated the immutable nature of this rule to other fundamental principles of the state, including independence, unitarity, territorial integrity, and the form of government. His statements serve to underline the state’s commitment to these principles and the unlikelihood of them being altered.

(Read Also: Kazakh Expert Urges Japan to Strengthen Energy and Security Ties with Central Asia)

Political Landscape and Protests

Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev’s denial of election rumors and his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow come amidst a decline in his influence following anti-government protests in January of the previous year, leading to the death of at least 238 people. The political landscape has witnessed significant shifts, with the ruling party winning the disputed December 17 elections in Serbia amidst allegations of vote fraud and irregularities.

Kazakhstan Politics
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

