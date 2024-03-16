Kazakhstan's Bold Leap: President Tokayev Unveils Major Infrastructure and Economic Growth Initiatives

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in a significant move towards bolstering Kazakhstan's economy, outlined four pivotal infrastructure projects at the National Kurultai on March 15, aiming to spearhead economic growth and enhance the nation's connectivity. Addressing a wide array of sectors from utility networks to IT technology, Tokayev's ambitious agenda underscores a comprehensive plan to modernize Kazakhstan's infrastructure, foster business growth, and improve public services.

Advertisment

Utility Networks and Housing Construction

In a push for improved living standards, Tokayev highlighted the necessity to refurbish 55 existing heat sources and overhaul at least 6,500 kilometers of utility networks. This initiative is set to better the quality and reliability of public services for both citizens and businesses. In the realm of housing, the President shed light on the recent introduction of the Otau mortgage program and stressed the importance of a new housing initiative aimed at residents in rural and regional centers. By advocating for loans at a capped interest rate of 7%, and increasing the availability of rent-to-own accommodations, Tokayev aims to rejuvenate the construction sector and make housing more accessible.

Road Construction and Gasification

Advertisment

The enhancement of Kazakhstan's road network is another cornerstone of Tokayev's infrastructure plan. With an objective to extend coverage to at least 12,000 kilometers of roads, this project promises to significantly boost transport accessibility, stimulate business activity, and elevate social mobility. On the gasification front, the President calls for a substantial expansion in gas provision to populated areas, targeting the modernization of at least 1,700 kilometers of networks. This effort is projected to bring blue fuel accessibility to over 300,000 citizens, further leveraging local businesses and domestic enterprises in the process.

Transit Corridors and IT Technology

Emphasizing Kazakhstan's strategic geographical location, Tokayev advocates for the development of transit corridors to bolster foreign trade turnover. By constructing logistics centers, enhancing railway and maritime infrastructure, and adopting a flexible tariff policy, Kazakhstan aims to capitalize on its position as a key Eurasian transit hub. Additionally, the focus on IT technology, including the creation of a supercomputer and a new data center, positions Kazakhstan as a leader in digital transformation. These initiatives, coupled with the development of a digital corridor between Europe and Asia, highlight Tokayev's vision for a technologically advanced Kazakhstan.

As Kazakhstan embarks on these large-scale infrastructure and economic growth initiatives, the implications for the country's future are profound. By addressing critical sectors such as housing, transportation, and IT, President Tokayev's administration is laying the groundwork for a more connected, technologically advanced, and economically vibrant Kazakhstan. These initiatives not only promise to enhance the quality of life for Kazakhstan's citizens but also position the nation as a pivotal player in regional and global markets. As these projects unfold, the world watches closely, witnessing Kazakhstan's ambitious journey towards a brighter, more prosperous future.