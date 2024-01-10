Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024

In a significant geopolitical development, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Permanent Council convened its inaugural meeting for 2024, marking the commencement of Kazakhstan’s tenure as the chair. The session was held on January 10th, as reported by the country’s government through Trend News Agency.

Kazakhstan Assumes CSTO Chairmanship

Representing Kazakhstan, Marat Syzdykov, the Permanent Representative to the CSTO, was elected as the Chairman of the Permanent Council, adhering to the organization’s rotation policy. Syzdykov, assuming the chairmanship from Belarus, brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge to guide the CSTO’s activities under Kazakhstan’s leadership.

Envisioning the Course for CSTO

During this meeting, the council members closely examined various documents, including a draft Action Plan. This plan is a strategic roadmap designed to implement the decisions made during the CSTO Collective Security Council’s session held in November 2023. The Action Plan reflects the collective will of the member states and is anticipated to steer the CSTO to new heights under Kazakhstan’s chairmanship.

Priority Areas Under Kazakhstan’s Leadership

The council meeting also centered on the execution of the priority areas of the CSTO’s activities under the new Kazakhstani chairmanship. These include fortifying energy interaction among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), developing the Organization of Turkic States, and bolstering foreign economic relations. Moreover, Kazakhstan aims to build robust logistics and transport infrastructure, cementing its position as a strategic bridge connecting Asia and Europe.

As Kazakhstan steps into the leadership role, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating the new directions the CSTO will take under its guidance.