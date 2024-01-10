en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024

In a significant geopolitical development, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Permanent Council convened its inaugural meeting for 2024, marking the commencement of Kazakhstan’s tenure as the chair. The session was held on January 10th, as reported by the country’s government through Trend News Agency.

Kazakhstan Assumes CSTO Chairmanship

Representing Kazakhstan, Marat Syzdykov, the Permanent Representative to the CSTO, was elected as the Chairman of the Permanent Council, adhering to the organization’s rotation policy. Syzdykov, assuming the chairmanship from Belarus, brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge to guide the CSTO’s activities under Kazakhstan’s leadership.

Envisioning the Course for CSTO

During this meeting, the council members closely examined various documents, including a draft Action Plan. This plan is a strategic roadmap designed to implement the decisions made during the CSTO Collective Security Council’s session held in November 2023. The Action Plan reflects the collective will of the member states and is anticipated to steer the CSTO to new heights under Kazakhstan’s chairmanship.

Priority Areas Under Kazakhstan’s Leadership

The council meeting also centered on the execution of the priority areas of the CSTO’s activities under the new Kazakhstani chairmanship. These include fortifying energy interaction among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), developing the Organization of Turkic States, and bolstering foreign economic relations. Moreover, Kazakhstan aims to build robust logistics and transport infrastructure, cementing its position as a strategic bridge connecting Asia and Europe.

As Kazakhstan steps into the leadership role, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating the new directions the CSTO will take under its guidance. For more updates, the readers are invited to follow the Trend News Agency’s WhatsApp channel.

0
International Relations Kazakhstan Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
3 mins ago
Taco Bell Foundation Expands Community Grants Program to Canada
In a significant move to bolster its influence on international youth development, the Taco Bell Foundation has broadened its Community Grants program to extend its reach to Canada. Partnering with Junior Achievement Canada, the Foundation is set to enhance educational and career opportunities for Canadian youth. The funds raised during the previous summer’s launch in
Taco Bell Foundation Expands Community Grants Program to Canada
Nepal's 'Buddha Boy' Arrested on Rape and Sexual Abuse Allegations
29 mins ago
Nepal's 'Buddha Boy' Arrested on Rape and Sexual Abuse Allegations
Azerbaijan Ascends in World Passport Index: Unveiling the Link Between Travel Freedom and Economic Progress
40 mins ago
Azerbaijan Ascends in World Passport Index: Unveiling the Link Between Travel Freedom and Economic Progress
WHO Pleads for Aid Access Amid Cancellations of Humanitarian Missions in Gaza
10 mins ago
WHO Pleads for Aid Access Amid Cancellations of Humanitarian Missions in Gaza
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
20 mins ago
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
Iran's Pistachio Exports on the Rise: The Role of Technical Cooperation Program
24 mins ago
Iran's Pistachio Exports on the Rise: The Role of Technical Cooperation Program
Latest Headlines
World News
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
29 seconds
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
1 min
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
2 mins
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
3 mins
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
3 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
Tears and Triumphs: The Cyclists' Journey to a Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon
4 mins
Tears and Triumphs: The Cyclists' Journey to a Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon
Michaela McAlonie's Four-Goal Comeback: A New Chapter for Hibs
6 mins
Michaela McAlonie's Four-Goal Comeback: A New Chapter for Hibs
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory
6 mins
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory
A Mother's Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs
6 mins
A Mother's Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app