Kazakhstan Celebrates 76.5% Gender Equality Satisfaction: UNDP & UN Women Report Unveils Insights

On March 5, a pivotal study by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UN Women in Kazakhstan revealed a significant 76.5% of the nation's population, encompassing both genders, are satisfied with the current state of gender equality. This comprehensive survey, which spanned all 17 regions and included major cities like Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, involved 3,800 participants, offering a broad view of the gender situation across diverse demographics in Kazakhstan.

Unveiling Societal Norms and Aspirations

The study shed light on persistent societal stereotypes, with a notable majority believing in traditional gender roles within the family. Yet, it also highlighted a growing acceptance of women in the workforce and an openness to their financial independence. Despite this progress, a significant portion of women feel their rights could be further improved, pointing to areas needing attention.

Strategies for Gender Balance

In response to these findings, the government announced the introduction of premarital counseling aimed at addressing gender imbalances and a master's program in gender studies slated for 2024-2025. These initiatives represent steps towards rectifying disparities and fostering a more equitable society.

Challenges and Progress in the Labor Market

The report also brings to light the challenges and progress in the labor market. While there's a high level of support for women's employment, disparities in income management and decision-making power remain. The findings call for continued efforts to address these issues, ensuring women's full participation and equality in all aspects of life.

This study marks a critical moment in Kazakhstan's journey towards gender equality, reflecting both achievements and areas for growth. As the nation moves forward, these insights will be invaluable in shaping policies and practices that support a more inclusive and equitable society for all.