Kazakh Expert Urges Japan to Strengthen Energy and Security Ties with Central Asia

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Aida Aidarkulova, a Kazakh expert on regional affairs, underscores the need for Japan to bolster its energy and security ties with Central Asia. This strategic move comes at a time when the region is seeking to diversify its external relations, and Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has a prime opportunity to fortify these relationships in an upcoming summit with the leaders of five Central Asian countries.

Reducing Dependence on Russia

The Central Asian republics, keen to lessen their reliance on Russia due to its dwindling influence, stand in opposition to the war in Ukraine. This shift has prompted major global powers, including the United States, China, France, and Germany, to up their engagement with Central Asia, marking a significant change in the geopolitical landscape.

Potential Areas for Cooperation

According to Aidarkulova, there are several potential areas for cooperation, such as nuclear power, carbon-free technologies, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism. Countries like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are exploring the prospect of nuclear power as a means to enhance energy security and minimize emissions. However, this initiative is not without its concerns, particularly in the context of Kazakhstan’s history with the Soviet-operated Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

Japan’s Expertise in Energy

Despite these apprehensions, Japan’s proficiency in nuclear and sustainable energy is highly sought after. Aidarkulova views this expertise as invaluable in the quest for safer and more sustainable energy solutions. In fact, the Central Asian energy ministers and Japan agreed last year to target net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or later, leveraging energy transition technologies.

The upcoming summit presents a pivotal opportunity for Japan to solidify its ties with Central Asia. It will be intriguing to observe how these relationships evolve in the context of the region’s desire for diversification and the changing geopolitical dynamics.