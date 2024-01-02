en English
Nigeria

Kayode Fayemi: The Unexpected Turn from Minister of Foreign Affairs to Solid Minerals

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
Kayode Fayemi: The Unexpected Turn from Minister of Foreign Affairs to Solid Minerals

In an intriguing revelation, Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti state, confessed that he almost refused the ministerial appointment proffered by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. The unexpected pivot from his anticipated appointment as the minister of foreign affairs, to being named the minister for solid minerals, an area he had little expertise in, initially left Fayemi in a quandary.

From Hesitation to Acceptance

Fayemi’s initial reluctance stemmed from the fear of jeopardizing his standing due to lack of knowledge in the field. However, he was swayed by his wife and Niyi Adebayo, the then minister of industry, trade, and investment, into accepting the role. Adebayo’s persuasion hinged on the argument that Fayemi’s true prowess was in managing people and resources, and he could bring about a significant change in the sector.

Turning the Tide

Fayemi’s acceptance marked the beginning of an impactful tenure as the minister for solid minerals from 2015 to 2018. Despite the initial unfamiliarity with the domain, he made notable strides. He was instrumental in amplifying the GDP share of the solid minerals sector, devising a strategic roadmap, initiating an aero-magnetic survey, and supervising the national minerals exploration project.

Unveiling the Strategy

It was later revealed by President Buhari that Fayemi’s appointment to the ministry was a deliberate move. Buhari was seeking competent individuals to manage his three priority areas: infrastructure, agriculture, and solid minerals. His faith in Fayemi’s capabilities was not misplaced, as evidenced by the latter’s remarkable contributions to the solid minerals sector.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

