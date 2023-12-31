Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development

Today, the office of the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, announced the appointment of 36 individuals to various roles within the state administration. In a move designed to bolster the efficiency and functionality of government agencies, these appointments are expected to catalyze development and enhance service delivery across the state.

New Appointments and Their Significance

According to the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the pool of appointees includes Alhaji Badamasi Ya’u-Yantumaki, assigned as Director General of the Katsina State Bureau of Public Procurement, and Alhaji Muhammad Lawal-Matazu, who will serve as General Manager of the Katsina State Assets Management Agency. Several other key positions in agencies such as STOWASSA, KTSIPA, GEEP, NHGSF, CCT, N-Power, KSBIR, and KEWMA have also been filled, further cementing the state’s commitment to seamless governance.

Board Appointments: A Focus on Development

High-profile appointments also extend to the boards of various agencies. Dr. Tanimu Yakubu-Kurfi, former Chief Economic Adviser to late President Umaru Yar’adua, has been named Board Chairman for the Katsina State Development Management Board. In addition, executive directors for Social Development, Economic Development and Investment, and Infrastructure Development have been appointed, indicating a focused drive towards comprehensive state development.

The Newly-Established Katsina Enterprise Board Development Agency

Further to these appointments, Alhaji Salisu Mamman-Kadandani has been named as Board Vice Chairman of the newly-established Katsina Enterprise Board Development Agency, a promising initiative aimed at fostering enterprise and innovation. In total, ten board members were appointed to various roles, highlighting the administration’s commitment to diverse and representative governance.

Additional Appointments and Their Role

On top of these, the governor has also appointed three Senior Special Assistants and one Special Assistant for roles connected to the Deputy Governor’s office, Party Liaison, Political affairs for Daura Zone, and Public Enlightenment. These appointments underscore the administration’s commitment to effective and efficient governance at all levels.

All appointments are effective immediately, signifying the state’s urgency in pursuing its development goals and serving the public better.

