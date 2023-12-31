en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:53 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:15 am EST
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development

Today, the office of the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, announced the appointment of 36 individuals to various roles within the state administration. In a move designed to bolster the efficiency and functionality of government agencies, these appointments are expected to catalyze development and enhance service delivery across the state.

New Appointments and Their Significance

According to the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the pool of appointees includes Alhaji Badamasi Ya’u-Yantumaki, assigned as Director General of the Katsina State Bureau of Public Procurement, and Alhaji Muhammad Lawal-Matazu, who will serve as General Manager of the Katsina State Assets Management Agency. Several other key positions in agencies such as STOWASSA, KTSIPA, GEEP, NHGSF, CCT, N-Power, KSBIR, and KEWMA have also been filled, further cementing the state’s commitment to seamless governance.

(Read Also: Health360 Highlights the Crucial Role of Gut Health in Overall Well-being)

Board Appointments: A Focus on Development

High-profile appointments also extend to the boards of various agencies. Dr. Tanimu Yakubu-Kurfi, former Chief Economic Adviser to late President Umaru Yar’adua, has been named Board Chairman for the Katsina State Development Management Board. In addition, executive directors for Social Development, Economic Development and Investment, and Infrastructure Development have been appointed, indicating a focused drive towards comprehensive state development.

(Read Also: Dr. Phillips Nto Critiques Nigeria’s 2024 Budget, Calls for Economic Reform)

The Newly-Established Katsina Enterprise Board Development Agency

Further to these appointments, Alhaji Salisu Mamman-Kadandani has been named as Board Vice Chairman of the newly-established Katsina Enterprise Board Development Agency, a promising initiative aimed at fostering enterprise and innovation. In total, ten board members were appointed to various roles, highlighting the administration’s commitment to diverse and representative governance.

Additional Appointments and Their Role

On top of these, the governor has also appointed three Senior Special Assistants and one Special Assistant for roles connected to the Deputy Governor’s office, Party Liaison, Political affairs for Daura Zone, and Public Enlightenment. These appointments underscore the administration’s commitment to effective and efficient governance at all levels.

All appointments are effective immediately, signifying the state’s urgency in pursuing its development goals and serving the public better.

Read More 

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Africa Magic Boosts Original Content with Six New Shows in January 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos

By Ebenezer Mensah

Burna Boy Displays Generosity, Gifts Seyi Vibez Luxury Chain, and Give ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 hours
Burna Boy Displays Generosity, Gifts Seyi Vibez Luxury Chain, and Give ...
heart comment 0
TJ Hays Mesmerizes Audience at RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

TJ Hays Mesmerizes Audience at RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, Nigeria
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence

By Israel Ojoko

SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
Nigeria on the Verge of Food Sufficiency: NACGRAB’s Seed For Resilience Project

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria on the Verge of Food Sufficiency: NACGRAB's Seed For Resilience Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
8 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
10 mins
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
10 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
10 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
13 mins
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
15 mins
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
17 mins
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
19 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
19 mins
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
49 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
50 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app