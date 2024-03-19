Katsina State Allocates N470m to Aid Banditry, COVID-19 Victims: Governor Radda's Initiative

Katsina State, under the leadership of Governor Dikko Radda, has taken a significant step forward in supporting victims of banditry and the COVID-19 pandemic by disbursing over N470 million. This financial assistance, a partnership with the International Donor Agency and R.H. Equipt, aims to mitigate the economic struggles faced by these individuals.

Addressing Economic Hardships

The initiative, which was officially launched at the Kabir Aliyu Maska Hall, saw 550 victims of banditry each receiving N150,000, amounting to N82.5 million in total. In a similar vein, 3,876 individuals impacted by COVID-19 were each granted N100,000, cumulatively reaching N387.6 million. This disbursement, excluding the cost of beneficiary training across Katsina's 34 local government areas, underscores the administration's dedication to fulfilling campaign promises made during the January 2023 BBC Governorship debate. Governor Radda emphasized his commitment to empowering those afflicted by both crises, with a focus on women and girls who have been disproportionately affected.

Collaborative Efforts and Training

The Katsina State Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, alongside the state's House of Assembly, played pivotal roles in selecting and training the beneficiaries. This collaborative effort not only seeks to provide immediate financial relief but also aims to equip the recipients with skills and knowledge for long-term resilience. Prof. Ahmad Bakori, Commissioner for Agriculture and Livestock Development, expressed his gratitude towards Governor Radda for his unwavering support and vision in launching this program.

Future Implications and Hope

This comprehensive initiative reflects a broader strategy to address the root causes and repercussions of banditry and the pandemic within Katsina State. By focusing on economic empowerment and skill development, Governor Radda's administration is laying the groundwork for sustainable recovery and growth. While the immediate financial assistance provides necessary relief, the training and collaboration signify a hopeful path towards rebuilding and strengthening the community.