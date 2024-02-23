Katie Porter's Bold Move: Selling Fundraising List to Fuel Senate Campaign Against Schiff

In a daring gambit that underscores the high stakes of California's U.S. Senate race, Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat known for her prowess in online fundraising, has embarked on an unconventional strategy to stay competitive. With the primary election looming, Porter is selling access to her prized fundraising list, a treasure trove of donor emails and phone numbers that has raked in $75 million during recent election cycles. This move, aimed at quickly amassing campaign funds to rival Rep. Adam Schiff's financial clout, illustrates the pressing challenges candidates face in one of the nation's most closely watched races.

A Strategic Yet Risky Sale

Porter's campaign is offering this valuable asset at discounted rates, with prices starting at $0.65 per past donor, until the close of business on March 1. The urgency of the sale, necessitated by the financial pressures of competing against Schiff, who has significantly outspent Porter with the aid of super PACs backed by cryptocurrency billionaires, marks a bold departure from conventional primary election tactics. This approach, while potentially injecting much-needed funds into Porter's campaign, also carries the risk of diluting the list's value if she advances beyond the primary. The terms of the sale stipulate a minimum buy of $15,000, offering discounts for orders above $200,000, and restrict the use of the data until after California's primary on March 7.

The Digital Fundraising Ecosystem

The decision to sell access to a fundraising list during a primary highlights the evolving nature of political campaigns in the digital age. Donor lists, long considered a vital asset in the fundraising ecosystem, can provide campaigns with a direct line to potential supporters. However, this strategy's success hinges on the delicate balance between raising immediate funds and preserving the long-term value of the list. Porter's move sheds light on the competitive dynamics of political fundraising, where innovation meets necessity in the race for financial viability.

Impact on the Senate Race

As the California Senate race intensifies, the implications of Porter's fundraising strategy extend beyond her campaign. Competing against Schiff, who leads in polls and fundraising efforts, Porter's decision to sell her fundraising list underscores the lengths to which candidates will go to secure the resources necessary for a competitive edge. This strategic maneuver, while reflective of the challenges faced by campaigns in securing adequate funding, also highlights the value attributed to donor data in the political arena. As the primary election approaches, all eyes are on how this bold move will impact the dynamics of the race and the broader implications for digital fundraising strategies in political campaigns.