Kathy Griffin's Triumphant Return: 'My Life on the PTSD List' Tour

Kathy Griffin, the Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian, is making a triumphant return to the stage with her national tour, "My Life on the PTSD List." After a six-year hiatus, Griffin is ready to share her unfiltered perspective on the rollercoaster ride that has been recent American politics.

A Career Defined By Controversy and Resilience

In 2017, Griffin's career took a dramatic turn when she posed for a controversial photograph holding a prop resembling the severed head of then-President Donald Trump. The backlash was swift and severe, leading to personal struggles and a temporary exile from the entertainment industry. But Griffin, a seasoned performer, refused to let this setback define her career.

Now, she's back with a vengeance, touring the country and delivering her signature blend of humor and social commentary to sold-out crowds. During her performances at theaters like The Bushnell in Hartford, Griffin connects with audiences through improvisation and shared experiences.

Navigating the Cultural and Political Madness

Griffin's tour, "My Life on the PTSD List," reflects on the chaotic political landscape and its impact on society. With her trademark wit and candor, she addresses the importance of preserving democracy and speaks out against those who take their freedoms for granted.

"People complain about Justin Trudeau, and I just want to tell them, 'You have no idea what it's like to have Trump as a leader,'" Griffin says, emphasizing the need for Americans to appreciate the value of responsible leadership.

Laughter in the Face of Adversity

Despite the challenges she's faced, Griffin remains committed to her craft and the power of laughter. She believes that now, more than ever, audiences need a space to come together, laugh, and find common ground.

"Stand-up comedy has always been my first love, and there's nothing like performing in a theater like The Bushnell," Griffin reflects. "I'm excited to share my story and connect with audiences in a way that only live performance can provide."

As she embarks on this new chapter, Griffin is determined to make her mark and leave a lasting impression. With her razor-sharp wit and unyielding spirit, she continues to prove that even in the face of adversity, laughter remains a powerful force for change.

As the "My Life on the PTSD List" tour continues, Griffin invites audiences to join her on a journey through the cultural, social, and political madness of recent years. With her unique perspective and commitment to truth-telling, she offers a refreshing alternative to the divisive rhetoric that has come to define the modern era.