Kathy Griffin's 'My Life on the PTSD List' Tour: A Raw Reflection of Recent Turmoil

Kathy Griffin, a seasoned comedian and two-time Emmy and Grammy Award winner, is back with her latest tour, "My Life on the PTSD List," a raw reflection of the cultural, social, and political turmoil of recent years. The tour marks Griffin's return to the stage after a six-year hiatus, following the controversy surrounding a photo of her holding a severed Donald Trump head.

Advertisment

A Comeback Rooted in Controversy

Griffin's return to the spotlight comes after years of cancelled shows, investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, and blacklisting by Hollywood. Nevertheless, the comedian remains undeterred, delivering a performance that is equal parts improvisational, interactive, and engaging.

"I'm not going to let them win," Griffin said, referring to those who sought to silence her. "I'm here to make people laugh and to make them think."

Advertisment

The Personal and the Political

Griffin's tour is a no-holds-barred exploration of the current political landscape, with a focus on the importance of preserving democracy. Through her unique brand of humor, she tackles topics such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2024 election, and her own personal struggles.

"I think it's important to talk about what's happening in the world, and to use humor as a way to process it," Griffin said. "But I also want to make sure that people know they're not alone in feeling overwhelmed by it all."

Advertisment

Unapologetically Kathy

Despite the controversy surrounding her past actions, Griffin remains unapologetically herself, refusing to shy away from the topics that matter most to her. In her tour, she urges audience members to focus on the threat of fascism, rather than complaining about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I know I've made some mistakes, but I'm not afraid to own up to them," Griffin said. "And I'm not going to let anyone tell me what I can and can't talk about."

As Griffin's "My Life on the PTSD List" tour continues to captivate audiences, it's clear that the comedian is back and better than ever. Through her unapologetic humor and willingness to engage with the issues that matter, she's proving that there's still room for authenticity and vulnerability in the world of comedy.

In the end, it's not just about making people laugh, but about using humor as a way to connect, to heal, and to make sense of the madness that surrounds us. And in these uncertain times, there's no one better suited to the task than Kathy Griffin.