Kashmir’s Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy

In a significant shift in the security dynamics of the contested region, Kashmir is observing a marked improvement in its peace indices. The region has witnessed a reduction in anti-India sentiments, evident from the decreased instances of stone-pelting on security personnel and the cessation of calls to boycott elections. This is largely attributed to the central government’s proactive measures, including designating ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K’ as an unlawful association.

Rekindling Hope in the Heart of Srinagar

These developments in security dynamics have sparked a sense of safety among the residents. This change was palpable during the New Year celebrations at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, a location that has historically been a hotbed of protests. However, while peace seems to be taking root in Kashmir, the Jammu region has seen an uptick in militant activities since 2019. The gruesome massacre in Dhangri village and other violent incidents underscore the grim situation.

The Contradiction of Peace and Fear in Jammu

The recent attacks in the Poonch and Rajouri districts, coupled with the public outcry over civilian deaths allegedly in army custody, suggest a calculated move by anti-India forces. This strategy seems intended to challenge the perception of tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir and instill fear among civilians. The government’s claims of peace in Jammu starkly contradict the fear that prevails among the residents.

Strengthening Measures Ahead of 2024 Elections

As Jammu and Kashmir approach elections in 2024 and the possibility of full statehood, it is imperative for the government to fortify security measures. This would help to avoid a resurgence of fear reminiscent of past conflicts. The Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, has addressed this concern, highlighting the recent spike in terrorist activities in the Rajouri-Poonch region. Despite the violence, there has been an 80 percent decrease in the recruitment of local youth into militant ranks in 2023. This reduction suggests a move away from violence and towards peace among the youth of the region.

While addressing the evolving security concerns, the Army Chief also emphasized the continuation of the ceasefire along the Line of Control and the robust anti-drone mechanism along the border. He also highlighted the Army’s efforts to boost indigenous defense capabilities, with contracts worth Rs 12,000 crore signed with private Indian firms.

In the pursuit of a peaceful regional environment, India is urged to mend ties with its neighbors, especially Pakistan and China. This could further secure the region and pave the way for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.