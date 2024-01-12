en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kashmir’s Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
Kashmir’s Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy

In a significant shift in the security dynamics of the contested region, Kashmir is observing a marked improvement in its peace indices. The region has witnessed a reduction in anti-India sentiments, evident from the decreased instances of stone-pelting on security personnel and the cessation of calls to boycott elections. This is largely attributed to the central government’s proactive measures, including designating ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K’ as an unlawful association.

Rekindling Hope in the Heart of Srinagar

These developments in security dynamics have sparked a sense of safety among the residents. This change was palpable during the New Year celebrations at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, a location that has historically been a hotbed of protests. However, while peace seems to be taking root in Kashmir, the Jammu region has seen an uptick in militant activities since 2019. The gruesome massacre in Dhangri village and other violent incidents underscore the grim situation.

The Contradiction of Peace and Fear in Jammu

The recent attacks in the Poonch and Rajouri districts, coupled with the public outcry over civilian deaths allegedly in army custody, suggest a calculated move by anti-India forces. This strategy seems intended to challenge the perception of tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir and instill fear among civilians. The government’s claims of peace in Jammu starkly contradict the fear that prevails among the residents.

Strengthening Measures Ahead of 2024 Elections

As Jammu and Kashmir approach elections in 2024 and the possibility of full statehood, it is imperative for the government to fortify security measures. This would help to avoid a resurgence of fear reminiscent of past conflicts. The Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, has addressed this concern, highlighting the recent spike in terrorist activities in the Rajouri-Poonch region. Despite the violence, there has been an 80 percent decrease in the recruitment of local youth into militant ranks in 2023. This reduction suggests a move away from violence and towards peace among the youth of the region.

While addressing the evolving security concerns, the Army Chief also emphasized the continuation of the ceasefire along the Line of Control and the robust anti-drone mechanism along the border. He also highlighted the Army’s efforts to boost indigenous defense capabilities, with contracts worth Rs 12,000 crore signed with private Indian firms.

In the pursuit of a peaceful regional environment, India is urged to mend ties with its neighbors, especially Pakistan and China. This could further secure the region and pave the way for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

0
India Politics Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
Life, in its essence, is a game of ebbs and flows, highs and lows, and cricket is no different. The tale of Mumbai-based all-rounder, Shivam Dube, is emblematic of this. He first came into prominence in 2019, only to fade into the background due to inconsistent performances. However, fate had a different game plan, and
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
Sporting Spotlight: Indian Athletes Gearing Up Across Multiple Fronts
12 mins ago
Sporting Spotlight: Indian Athletes Gearing Up Across Multiple Fronts
Sebi Resolves Over 3,000 Complaints in December Through SCORES
13 mins ago
Sebi Resolves Over 3,000 Complaints in December Through SCORES
Cultural Exchange Programme: St Agnes College and Saint Claret College Embark on a Journey of Cultural Harmony
2 mins ago
Cultural Exchange Programme: St Agnes College and Saint Claret College Embark on a Journey of Cultural Harmony
Bengaluru's Significant Drop in Swachh Survekshan 2023: A Reflection on Waste Management
5 mins ago
Bengaluru's Significant Drop in Swachh Survekshan 2023: A Reflection on Waste Management
Basti Court Approves Extension for Confiscation of Absconding MLA Amarmani Tripathi's Properties
10 mins ago
Basti Court Approves Extension for Confiscation of Absconding MLA Amarmani Tripathi's Properties
Latest Headlines
World News
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
2 mins
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
2 mins
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
5 mins
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
Capitals' Woes Continue with 4-1 Defeat to Seattle Kraken
5 mins
Capitals' Woes Continue with 4-1 Defeat to Seattle Kraken
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee
5 mins
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee
NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Rankings: Life University Leads the Field
7 mins
NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Rankings: Life University Leads the Field
Federal Investigation into Civil Rights Complaint Against I-94 Expansion in Milwaukee
8 mins
Federal Investigation into Civil Rights Complaint Against I-94 Expansion in Milwaukee
Lady Griz's Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado
8 mins
Lady Griz's Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado
From 'Perfect Match' to Parkinson's: The Unforgettable Love Story of George and Marsha
10 mins
From 'Perfect Match' to Parkinson's: The Unforgettable Love Story of George and Marsha
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app