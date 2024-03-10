Kashmir's BJP Leader Azad Lauds PM Modi as 'India's Tallest Soldier' in Historic Alliance

In a momentous reflection of political evolution in Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Hajam, popularly known as 'Azad', and recognized as the first Muslim leader from the region to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has publicly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him an 'old friend' and the 'tallest soldier' of India. This commendation comes in light of Azad's longstanding association with Modi, dating back to a critical tricolour-hoisting ceremony in Srinagar's Lal Chowk in 1992, amidst the peak of militancy.

Early Encounters and Political Evolution

Azad's political journey is marked by his initial encounter with Modi, who was then a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, during a period of intense violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the dangers, Modi's commitment to hoisting the Indian flag in Srinagar made a lasting impact on Azad, influencing his decision to join the BJP and work towards the region's development and peace. Azad's narrative underscores a significant transformation from a time when his village was referred to as a 'mini-Pakistan' to engaging actively in the political process with the BJP.

Modi's Influence and Azad's Commitment

The personal bond between Modi and Azad was highlighted during the Prime Minister's recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where Modi acknowledged Azad as his 'old friend'. This recognition not only emphasizes the deep-rooted connections within the BJP but also showcases Azad's contributions to the party's efforts in the region. Azad's reflections on the past, including his decision to not pursue militancy and instead focus on constructive political engagement, illustrate the changing dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape.

Future Prospects and Political Aspirations

With the scrapping of Article 370 and the promise of forthcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad's confidence in the BJP forming the government in the Union Territory signifies a hopeful future for the region. His journey from a villager in Budgam to a prominent BJP leader advocating for peace and development mirrors the potential for transformation within Jammu and Kashmir. The upcoming elections, as mandated by the Supreme Court, mark a critical juncture for the region, with Azad and the BJP at the forefront of navigating this new political era.

The narrative of Mohammad Ashraf Hajam, or 'Azad', and his commendation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a stalwart leader and 'soldier' for India, encapsulates a significant chapter in Jammu and Kashmir's political evolution. From the dark days of militancy to the corridors of political power, Azad's story is a testament to the possibilities of change and the enduring impact of committed leadership. As Jammu and Kashmir stands on the brink of a new political dawn, the alliance between Azad and Modi serves as a beacon of hope for a region striving towards peace and progress.