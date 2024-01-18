Kashmiri Pandit Community Reflects on Exodus: A Tale of Governmental Failures and Rising Terrorism

Marking the 35th Holocaust Day, the Kashmiri Pandit community finds itself in the throes of poignant remembrance and reflection, grappling with the haunting aftermath of their forced exile from Kashmir in 1989-90. On this day, the community revisits the chilling narratives of a time marred by violence, persecution, and a shocking absence of strong governance that inadvertently amplified the scale of their displacement.

Genesis of Exodus

The crisis that led to the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits had its roots in the Anantnag riots of 1986. This horrifying event saw the community being attacked, their properties devastated, and their temples desecrated. The then Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Mohammad Shah, along with the governments of Farooq Abdullah and Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, are often critiqued for their inaction and indifference towards the rising tide of terror.

The intelligence warnings about escalating terrorism and the cross-border training of militants were largely ignored, creating a fertile ground for the insurgency to flourish. The indifference of the ruling class was starkly visible in the handling of the kidnapping of Rubiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. The decision to release militants in exchange for her safety further emboldened the insurgent factions, leading to an escalation in violence.

Failure of Governance

The lack of a responsive police force and an effective administration during this critical period is widely attributed to the forced displacement of the Kashmiri Pandits. The community asserts that their exodus was not merely a 'migration' but a planned 'genocide' in the face of governmental failures and perceived tacit support for anti-India activities.

Seeking Resettlement and Representation

Three and a half decades later, the wounds of displacement still run deep within the Kashmiri Pandit community. Their struggle for recognition and justice continues, with emphasis on the need for political representation and their resettlement in the valley. Pleas for a realistic and implementable political solution have been reiterated, underscoring the urgency of addressing the deep-seated grievances and aspirations of the community. As they commemorate the 35th Holocaust Day, the community's demand for justice and closure echoes louder than ever before.