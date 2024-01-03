Kashmiri Organizations Call on UN to Address Right to Self-Determination

As dawn broke on January 3rd, 2024, Kashmir awoke to a landscape papered with passionate pleas. Pro-freedom organizations in the contested region have emblazoned the walls with posters, forming an open letter to the United Nations. The message? A resounding call for the international body to address India’s continuing refusal to acknowledge the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, a right established in a UN Security Council resolution on January 5, 1949.

(Read Also: IndiaMART Leads the Digital Revolution of MSMEs: A Discussion with Co-founder Brijesh Agrawal)

Modi’s Administration and the RSS: Accusations of Oppression

The posters paint a grim picture of the current state of affairs, accusing the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of systematically stripping the Kashmiri people of their basic rights. These organizations charge that Modi’s administration is now forcefully taking over properties, lands, houses, shops, and offices from the Kashmiris through oppressive laws.

According to these organizations, the Modi administration is enforcing the RSS’s Hindutva agenda in Kashmir, a territory recognized by the UN as disputed. They claim that this is not just a violation of local rights, but also a breach of international laws.

A Plea for Freedom: The Kashmiri Perspective

The posters further level an accusation against the Indian government for treating Kashmiris as slaves devoid of fundamental rights. They call upon the UN to fulfill its duty by implementing resolutions to resolve the Kashmir conflict and to alleviate the suffering of the people, who are enduring the cruelty of the Indian military forces.

(Read Also: Dissecting the Underrepresentation of China and India in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index)

The UN’s View on Kashmir

The United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights has issued a report on the situation of human rights in Kashmir. The report calls for a high-level independent international probe into allegations of human rights violations. It highlights the excessive use of force by Indian security forces, unlawful killings, injuries, attacks on medical services, and obstruction of justice.

The report also recommends the urgent repeal of the Armed Forces Jammu and Kashmir Special Powers Act, establishment of independent investigations into civilian killings, and reparations and rehabilitation for the victims.

As the world watches, the struggle for the right to self-determination in Kashmir continues, with these posters serving as a stark reminder of the region’s ongoing strife and the international community’s responsibility to intervene.

Read More