Kashmir Solidarity Day Seminar in Norway: A Global Appeal for Human Rights in IIOJK

A seminar held in Norway in relation to Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, 2024, marked a significant highlight of the international calendar. The event drew the attendance of a mixed bag of notable figures that included politicians, academicians, religious scholars, social workers, and members from the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities.

Notable Attendees

Prominent among the attendees were Athar Ali Chaudhary, Torunn Arntsen Sajjad, Elisabeth Eide, Lars Rise, and Khalid Mahmood. The confluence of such diverse intellects served as a potent platform to address the grave issue of human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Voicing Concerns

The speakers at the event took a united front in criticizing India's policies in IIOJK. The event spotlighted human rights abuses, such as extrajudicial killings, suppression of rights, and forced demographic changes. The speakers argued that these actions are in direct contravention of international law and the 4th Geneva Convention.

Role of International Community

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Norway, Saadia Altaf Qazi, expressed her gratitude to the attendees for their support and highlighted the role of the international community in raising global awareness about the Kashmir dispute. She underscored the fact that the issue has remained unresolved on the UN Security Council agenda since 1948 and that the UNSC resolutions on the matter are still valid. The Ambassador criticized the recent verdict by the Indian Supreme Court as a violation of international law.

The event concluded with a poignant song about Kashmir and a short documentary that shed light on the hardships endured by the Kashmiris in IIOJK.