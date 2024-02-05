Kashmir Solidarity Day: Larkana Division Stands with Kashmir

On February 6, 2024, the Larkana Division, encompassing districts like Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kandhkot-Kashmore, observed Kashmir Solidarity Day. This day, laden with emotional resonance and political implications, saw the region standing firm with the people of Kashmir in their fight for liberation.

Unity in Silence

The observance was marked by a poignant one-minute silence, a universal gesture symbolizing respect and empathy for the Kashmiri people. This shared moment of silence spoke volumes, offering a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by the residents of Kashmir.

Public Participation

Rallies and processions were organized across the division, seeing participation from children, students, and scouts, along with citizens from various walks of life. Educational institutions and government offices remained closed in acknowledgment of the occasion, underlining the depth of solidarity with the Kashmiri cause. The rallies culminated in a grand public gathering at the Government Municipal Higher Secondary School Larkana, reflecting the collective spirit of the Pakistani people.

Media's Role

Radio Pakistan Larkana and private radio channels joined in the observance, airing dedicated programs emphasizing the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day. The media's engagement played an instrumental role in amplifying the message of solidarity, furthering the narrative of the Kashmiri struggle for liberation.

Culmination of the Rallies

The rally's conclusion at the Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Memorial library featured speeches from local dignitaries, including DC Larkana Farzana Mirani. The speeches underscored the need for Kashmir's liberation and denounced the actions of Indian security forces in the Kashmir valley. This powerful closure encapsulated the day's purpose, echoing the collective voice of the Larkana Division and, by extension, Pakistan, in its stand with Kashmir.