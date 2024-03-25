Kasaragod 2024 Elections: High-Stakes Battle as Unnithan Seeks Re-election

The electoral scene in Kasaragod, Kerala, is gearing up for an intense contest in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with incumbent MP Rajmohan Unnithan of Congress aiming for re-election. In a surprising turn of events in 2019, Unnithan managed to overturn the CPI(M)'s long-standing hold on the constituency, setting the stage for a gripping rematch.

Historical Context and Current Contenders

Since 1989, the CPI(M) had dominated Kasaragod, a stronghold disrupted by Unnithan's victory in 2019. This year, the CPI(M) is rallying behind M.V. Balakrishnan, hoping to reclaim their lost territory. Meanwhile, the BJP introduces M.L. Ashwini, aiming to make significant inroads into this diverse constituency. The battle lines are drawn, highlighting a potentially transformative election for Kasaragod.

Electoral Dynamics and Key Issues

The electorate's composition, with a significant Hindu and Muslim population, alongside diverse issues such as development, infrastructure, and social welfare, plays a crucial role in shaping the electoral battle. Challenges such as the need for a medical college and the plight of Endosulfan victims remain at the forefront. Additionally, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the influence of social activists are expected to sway voters, making this election a referendum on more than just local concerns.

The Road Ahead

With a total electorate of over a million, Kasaragod's political landscape is as complex as it is contested. The coming weeks are crucial for all parties involved, as they navigate the electorate's concerns and aspirations. The outcome of this election could signal significant shifts not only in Kasaragod but also in the broader political fabric of Kerala.

As Kasaragod braces for the upcoming election, the stakes could not be higher. The contest in this diverse and dynamic constituency promises to be a litmus test for the political parties involved, potentially reshaping the region's political future.