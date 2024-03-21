Karti Chidambaram Accused of Rs 50 Lakh Bribe in Chinese Visa Case by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has levelled serious allegations against Congress Member of Parliament Karti P. Chidambaram, accusing him of accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 50 lakh through a close aide. This alleged transaction was purportedly for securing approval from the Union Home Ministry for the reuse of visas for Chinese personnel involved in a power project in Punjab.

Advertisment

Allegations and Charge Sheet

The ED's investigation has culminated in the filing of a prosecution complaint against Chidambaram, his associate, and the company benefitting from the visa approvals. According to the charge sheet, the bribe facilitated the illegal reuse of visas, violating established protocols. This money is alleged to have been transferred through fictitious cash transactions, further complicating the case against Chidambaram and his aide.

Legal Proceedings and Implications

Advertisment

In light of these allegations, a special PMLA court in Delhi has taken cognizance of the case, summoning all accused, including Karti Chidambaram, to appear before it. This case marks the third instance of money laundering investigations against Chidambaram, who has previously been implicated in the INX Media and Aircel-Maxis cases. The ongoing legal battle underscores significant concerns regarding political corruption and the misuse of power for personal gain.

Broader Impact on Politics and Governance

This incident sheds light on the pervasive issue of corruption within the corridors of power, challenging the integrity of governance and the rule of law in India. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of regulatory mechanisms in place to prevent such abuses of power. As the case unfolds, it will be crucial to monitor the implications for Chidambaram's political career and the broader political landscape in India.