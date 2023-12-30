en English
India

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:52 am EST
Karnataka’s Push for Housing: CM Directs Preparation of Funding Proposal for PM Awas Yojana

In an endeavor to tackle the housing deficit in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to prepare a financial proposal for the completion of 52,189 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, managed by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. These houses, intended for distribution among the economically disadvantaged, have been stuck in construction limbo due to funding gaps.

Addressing the Funding Deficit

Since 2013, the beneficiaries were expected to contribute ₹2013 crore towards these houses, but only ₹134 crore has been paid, resulting in a deficit of ₹2168 crore. The Chief Minister has proposed a solution: beneficiaries would pay only ₹1 lakh each, and the government would cover the remaining costs. This proposal is slated to be presented at the next cabinet meeting.

Direct Funding for Slum Development

In addition to this, the government is considering direct funding of beneficiaries for the construction of 1.82 lakh homes under the Slums Development Board. An immediate release of ₹500 crore has been agreed upon to expedite the completion of these homes. The Housing Department has allocated ₹60 crore for the development of minority colonies out of a proposed ₹100 crore, with the remaining ₹40 crore to be used for various purposes through the Finance Department.

Minority Welfare in Focus

The government is also focusing on the welfare of minority communities. A ₹1,000 crore action plan is being formulated for the development of minority colonies, with the state government deciding to bear the cost of scholarships for 6.4 lakh minority students after the central government suspended the scholarship. The Chief Minister has also reviewed the progress of housing schemes, with 1.31 lakh houses completed so far. He has directed officials to complete work on 1.6 lakh houses by March 2024.

These discussions were attended by high-ranking officials and political secretaries, underscoring the significance of these initiatives for the state’s socio-economic landscape.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

