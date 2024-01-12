en English
India

Karnataka’s Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra’s Health Insurance Scheme

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
Karnataka’s Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra’s Health Insurance Scheme

In Karnataka, a tension brews as Kannada organisations vehemently oppose the implementation of the Mahatma Jyotibha Pule Health Insurance Scheme. This scheme, backed by Maharashtra and targeted at Marathi-speaking citizens in the region, has sparked a controversy that strikes at the heart of regional identity and political manipulation.

Maharashtra’s Health Scheme Meets Resistance

Proposed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), the insurance scheme aims to provide up to ₹5 lakh in medical coverage to Marathi citizens. However, the scheme has encountered a roadblock in its path with the Kannada Organisations’ Action Committee. They express deep-seated concerns that Maharashtra is leveraging the scheme for political means, specifically suggesting that Maharashtra might churn out fake registrations to strengthen its claim on disputed border areas currently in litigation at the Supreme Court.

The Scheme’s Presence in Karnataka

The scheme has been adopted by KLES Prabhakar Kore and Arihant hospitals in Belagavi. Four centres have also been established by the MES in Belagavi for enrolment under the scheme. Despite this progress, allegations of the Karnataka Public Medical Establishment Act being violated by the implementation of medical insurance policies from another state have arisen. The district administration has issued notices to the hospitals and registration centres involved, seeking clarification on the implementation of the scheme.

Concerns and Actions Taken

The Kannada Organisations’ Action Committee views the scheme as ‘anti-state’, having submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner to halt the scheme. The deputy commissioner has directed the health and family welfare department to investigate and instructed the hospitals to provide all correspondence related to the scheme, including memoranda of understanding with the Maharashtra government. This move has raised concerns about the impact on linguistic harmony and the potential use of the scheme to collect data for the border dispute case in the Supreme Court.

As the controversy unfolds, the true intentions behind the Mahatma Jyotibha Pule Health Insurance Scheme and its implications on the geopolitical landscape remain to be seen. With both the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments involved, the situation is both delicate and tense. Consequently, it’s a story that the nation will watch closely, as it will inevitably shape the future of regional politics and healthcare policies in the region.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

