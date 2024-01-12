Karnataka’s Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations

In a shocking incident, an interfaith couple staying at a hotel in Haveri district, Karnataka, found themselves at the receiving end of a brutal verbal and physical assault perpetrated by a group of Muslim men. The horrendous ordeal culminated in the alleged gangrape of the woman. The accused, now in police custody, were reported by hotel staff.

Unfolding of a Nightmare

Following a violent intrusion into the couple’s hotel room, the assaulters subjected their victims to a terrifying episode of harassment and violence, a grim spectacle that was recorded and later circulated on social media. The couple was then reportedly relocated to an isolated area where the assault continued. The police have since arrested two individuals related to this incident and have launched a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Political Repercussions and Responses

The incident has sparked a wave of outrage, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who have been swift to demand stringent and immediate action against the culprits. Linking this incident to a broader trend of crimes against women, they have severely criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of fostering a lawless environment in which criminals act with impunity.

Other Noteworthy Developments

In the midst of this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is steering the launch of the Yuvanidhi scheme in Shivamogga, a welfare initiative designed to provide a two-year allowance to unemployed graduates and diploma holders. In addition, the Chief Minister has announced his intentions to visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram on January 22, with Congress leaders and workers set to offer special pujas in Ram temples across the state the following day. This move is seen as a counter to the BJP’s politicization of religious issues. The Karnataka High Court, in a recent ruling, has declared the 100% reservation for women in the Military Nursing Services as unconstitutional. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has unearthed evidence of a recruitment scam involving Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda during raids related to an illegal land allotment case.