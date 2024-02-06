Karnataka's Education Minister Clarifies SSLC Exam Schedule Controversy

In a recent controversy surrounding the scheduling of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) preparatory examination in Karnataka, Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, has come forward to clarify the situation, which had been ignited by a tweet from right-wing activist Chakravarthi Sulibele.

The SSLC examination, originally scheduled for the morning of Friday, March 1, was shifted to the afternoon—a decision that Sulibele questioned, alleging it was done to accommodate 'namaz' practices. Bangarappa has refuted these claims, stating that the exam was rescheduled to the afternoon to avoid a clash with the II Pre-University (PUC) exams, also taking place on the same day.

Bangarappa criticized Sulibele for spreading hate through misinformation and indicated that the government would take appropriate action against such misleading tweets. He stressed the importance of accurate communication, especially when it pertains to matters of public interest like education.

Kumaraswamy's Criticism on Exam Fees

The minister also addressed another controversy stirred by the former Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, who criticized the Congress government over the issue of examination fees. Bangarappa reminded Kumaraswamy that the policy of collecting fees was first introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—a party with which Kumaraswamy is now associated.

Bangarappa defended the current Congress-led government's decision to reduce the fee from ₹60 to ₹50, highlighting that it is an indicator of the government's commitment to making education more affordable. He further contrasted the government's significant spending on households and gram panchayats with the relatively small amount collected from examination fees.