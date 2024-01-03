en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Karnataka’s Deputy CM Refutes Claims of Political Vendetta in Karsevaks’ Arrest

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Karnataka’s Deputy CM Refutes Claims of Political Vendetta in Karsevaks’ Arrest

As the political climate in Karnataka continues to simmer, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has addressed the recent controversy surrounding the arrest of karsevaks in Hubballi. He clarified that the arrests were not an act of political vendetta but a necessary step to maintain law and order in the state. The Deputy CM’s comments come amid the BJP’s allegations that the Congress-led government is pursuing anti-Hindu policies.

Law and Order, Not Political Vendetta

In his address, Shivakumar emphasized that Karnataka is a peace-loving state with no tolerance for any form of anti-social activities. He highlighted that the arrests were made in compliance with the law and not influenced by political motivations. The Deputy CM accused the BJP of politicizing the arrests, a move he deemed as a desperate attempt to gain political relevance as the general elections approach.

Contrasting Government Practices

Shivakumar pointed out the differences between the current government’s actions and the previous BJP tenure. He claimed that during the BJP’s rule, numerous cases were filed against Congress workers, an action that his government has refrained from replicating. This comparison is a direct rebuttal to the BJP’s allegations against the Congress government.

Criticism of Opposition’s Protest Plans

In response to the Opposition’s plans to protest at the police station in Hubballi, Shivakumar criticized the BJP’s past actions of ‘saffronizing’ the police force. He assured that his government would not engage in such practices. The Deputy CM’s comments underscore his commitment to maintaining the police force’s neutrality and autonomy.

Shivakumar also commented on the Lokayukta’s investigation against him, stating that he has not received any notice and would only comment upon receiving one. This statement signals his willingness to cooperate with any investigation, further supporting his stance on law and order.

0
India Law Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Twinkle Vashisht Goes Public with Relationship, Shares Views on 'Bigg Boss 17' Controversies

By BNN Correspondents

Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings Nears Completion of 'Lakshya 2026' Plan

By Rafia Tasleem

Whisky Lovers' Delight: Consilium Black Whisky Launches Two New Varieties in Mumbai

By Rafia Tasleem

Cakeology 2024: Prachi Dhabal Deb to Enchant as Head Judge

By BNN Correspondents

Thumri Festival: Sahitya Kala Parishad Hits the Right Note in Delhi ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Thumri Festival: Sahitya Kala Parishad Hits the Right Note in Delhi ...
heart comment 0
Indian Penal Code and IT Act Reforms: A New Chapter in Legal Proceedings

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Penal Code and IT Act Reforms: A New Chapter in Legal Proceedings
Bollywood’s Ira Khan Set to Marry Fitness Trainer Nupur Shikhare in Grand Ceremony

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood's Ira Khan Set to Marry Fitness Trainer Nupur Shikhare in Grand Ceremony
Sridhar Sivaram Forecasts Manufacturing Surge and Discusses Market Trends

By Rafia Tasleem

Sridhar Sivaram Forecasts Manufacturing Surge and Discusses Market Trends
Jaishankar’s ‘Why Bharat Matters’: A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India’s Civilizational Heritage

By Rafia Tasleem

Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
Latest Headlines
World News
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
9 seconds
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Decoding Mexico's Civil Unrest: A Perspective by Jose-Pablo Buerba
40 seconds
Decoding Mexico's Civil Unrest: A Perspective by Jose-Pablo Buerba
Election Year Heats Up: Political Dynamics, Supreme Court Role, and Campaign Strategies
50 seconds
Election Year Heats Up: Political Dynamics, Supreme Court Role, and Campaign Strategies
Philippines Budget Department Allocates P550 Million for National Kidney and Transplant Institute Expansion
1 min
Philippines Budget Department Allocates P550 Million for National Kidney and Transplant Institute Expansion
Unfounded Claims and Misinterpretation: South Africa's Proposed Health Laws
2 mins
Unfounded Claims and Misinterpretation: South Africa's Proposed Health Laws
Premier League's January Transfer Window: A Tale of Hits and Misses
2 mins
Premier League's January Transfer Window: A Tale of Hits and Misses
Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke's Financial Struggle
2 mins
Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke's Financial Struggle
Study Reveals Potential for Precision Diagnostics in Gestational Diabetes
2 mins
Study Reveals Potential for Precision Diagnostics in Gestational Diabetes
Football Match Victory Marred by Fan Violence: An Examination
2 mins
Football Match Victory Marred by Fan Violence: An Examination
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
9 seconds
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
30 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
9 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app