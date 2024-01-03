Karnataka’s Deputy CM Refutes Claims of Political Vendetta in Karsevaks’ Arrest

As the political climate in Karnataka continues to simmer, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has addressed the recent controversy surrounding the arrest of karsevaks in Hubballi. He clarified that the arrests were not an act of political vendetta but a necessary step to maintain law and order in the state. The Deputy CM’s comments come amid the BJP’s allegations that the Congress-led government is pursuing anti-Hindu policies.

Law and Order, Not Political Vendetta

In his address, Shivakumar emphasized that Karnataka is a peace-loving state with no tolerance for any form of anti-social activities. He highlighted that the arrests were made in compliance with the law and not influenced by political motivations. The Deputy CM accused the BJP of politicizing the arrests, a move he deemed as a desperate attempt to gain political relevance as the general elections approach.

Contrasting Government Practices

Shivakumar pointed out the differences between the current government’s actions and the previous BJP tenure. He claimed that during the BJP’s rule, numerous cases were filed against Congress workers, an action that his government has refrained from replicating. This comparison is a direct rebuttal to the BJP’s allegations against the Congress government.

Criticism of Opposition’s Protest Plans

In response to the Opposition’s plans to protest at the police station in Hubballi, Shivakumar criticized the BJP’s past actions of ‘saffronizing’ the police force. He assured that his government would not engage in such practices. The Deputy CM’s comments underscore his commitment to maintaining the police force’s neutrality and autonomy.

Shivakumar also commented on the Lokayukta’s investigation against him, stating that he has not received any notice and would only comment upon receiving one. This statement signals his willingness to cooperate with any investigation, further supporting his stance on law and order.