Karnataka's Congress Government Appeals to Lingayat and Dalit Communities

The Congress-led government in Karnataka, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has embarked on a series of actions aimed at appealing to the prominent Lingayat and Dalit communities within the state. These measures follow the recent Assembly elections where the Congress party managed to garner support from the Lingayat community, traditionally a bastion of the BJP.

Advertisment

In a significant move, the state cabinet has declared Basavanna, an 18th-century social reformer revered by the Lingayat community, as Karnataka's cultural leader. This decision presents a clear effort by the Congress party to further consolidate its newfound support within the Lingayats.

Renaming Kittur taluk

Adding to the attempts to engage the Lingayat community, the government has opted to rename Kittur taluk in Belagavi district as "Rani Chennamma Kittur taluk". This new name honors the Lingayat warrior queen who offered staunch resistance against British rule, further reinforcing the government's commitment to recognizing and celebrating the community's historical figures and contributions.

Furthermore, the Congress government has resolved to send a recommendation to the Central government to amend Article 341 (3). This amendment seeks to review the internal reservations provided to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community - a move that had been previously opposed by the BJP government. The Social Welfare Minister, underscoring the government's commitment to social justice, stated that this amendment would benefit all 101 castes listed under the SC category. The main objective of the amendment is to address issues of inadequacy and backwardness within the SC community, ensuring that no community is excluded.

The state legislature's budget session is slated from February 12 to 23, with the budget presentation set for February 16. These decisive moves by the Congress government in Karnataka demonstrate a clear strategy to strengthen their base within the Lingayat and Dalit communities, potentially reshaping political dynamics ahead of future electoral challenges.