Karnataka's 40% Commission Controversy: Corruption Allegations Shift to Congress Government

Allegations of '40 Percent Commission' Resurface in Karnataka, Now Aimed at Congress Government

Advertisment

The issue of a '40 percent commission' demand for public project contracts has reemerged in Karnataka, India, casting a shadow over the newly elected Congress government that took power in 2022. This accusation comes from the same contractors' body that previously leveled similar allegations against the former BJP government, signaling that the problem of graft for public contracts remains rampant despite the change in leadership.

Shifting Power Dynamics of Corruption

The president of the Karnataka Contractors' Association, D Kempanna, claimed that the corrupt practice of demanding a 40 percent commission for contracts persists under the current Congress government. The critical difference he highlighted is that while politicians were allegedly involved in the corruption during the previous administration, the current allegations are directed at bureaucrats.

Advertisment

Kempanna reported that government officials are harassing contractors for kickbacks, and if they do not pay, their bills are not released. He stated, "The corruption has not stopped, and we are still paying 40% commissions to the officials. They collect cash from us."

Political Ramifications and Promises of Action

These allegations sparked a political firestorm in the state, with the BJP State president asserting that the kickback is actually 80%. Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar assured contractors that strict action would be taken against corruption.

Advertisment

Following the accusations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered an investigation into the alleged irregularities surrounding the establishment of the Parashurama theme park, including allegations of corruption, malpractice during construction, and disputes regarding the statue's material composition.

Additionally, the government established a committee to probe reported irregularities in the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) and initiated investigations into various other allegations, including the alleged '40% commission' demand by the BJP government for approving development projects.

A Persistent Problem Despite Change

The resurfacing of these allegations raises concerns about the pervasiveness of corruption within Karnataka's public contract system, irrespective of the ruling party. Whether it is politicians or bureaucrats, the alleged power dynamic shift indicates that the issue of graft for public contracts remains a persistent problem in the state.

As investigations continue, the Karnataka government faces mounting pressure to address these allegations and restore public trust in the fair and transparent allocation of public project contracts. Only time will tell if meaningful change can be achieved, or if the cycle of corruption will continue unabated.