India

Karnataka to Pass Ordinance for Kannada Language Promotion on Commercial Signboards

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 10:39 pm EST
Karnataka to Pass Ordinance for Kannada Language Promotion on Commercial Signboards

In a decisive move to preserve linguistic heritage, Karnataka’s Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has announced plans to pass an ordinance mandating all commercial establishments to exhibit signboards and nameplates with at least 60% of the content in Kannada. The deadline for compliance has been set for February 28, 2024.

Karnataka Language Comprehensive Development Act

The forthcoming ordinance will amend section 17(6) of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act (KLCDA) – 2022. The current law stipulates that Kannada should occupy half of the space on commercial signages. The new ordinance, however, will increase this requirement to 60%, demonstrating the government’s commitment to promoting the state’s native language.

Incidents of Vandalism Spur Government Action

This declaration follows a series of incidents involving the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction), who vandalized shops for not adhering to the language rule. The government was quick to condemn these acts, emphasizing that while peaceful protests are acceptable, taking the law into one’s own hands will not be tolerated and will result in legal consequences.

Industry Response and Political Commentary

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has responded positively to the new language rule, expressing readiness to comply but requesting a grace period until the deadline without enforcement actions. On the political front, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar denounced the vandalism, while Senior BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa made a plea for the release of arrested protesters, including Narayana Gowda.

The actions taken by the Karnataka government send a clear message about the importance of preserving Kannada language and culture, while also respecting the rule of law. The upcoming months will reveal how the state’s commercial sector adapts to these changes, and what impact this will have on the broader linguistic landscape of Karnataka.

India Law Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

