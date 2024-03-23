Karnataka Sues Centre in Supreme Court Over Drought Relief Fund Delay

The Karnataka government has taken legal action against the central government, seeking immediate release of drought relief funds. Filed on March 23, 2024, the petition in the Supreme Court highlights the centre's procrastination in disbursing the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), essential for combating the severe drought conditions plaguing the state.

Urgent Plea for Relief

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the dire need for funds, stating that the state is grappling with one of its worst droughts in decades. Despite Karnataka's proactive measures, including disbursing Rs 650 crore to affected farmers and allocating Rs 870 crores for water, the state requires a total of Rs 5,600 crore for comprehensive relief. The central government's delay, according to the Chief Minister, violates the Disaster Management Act of 2005, under which the state is entitled to financial aid.

Repeated Requests Unanswered

The state government's efforts to secure the funds have been persistent, with three memoranda sent to the Centre and multiple high-level meetings requested with key Union ministers. Despite these efforts and a detailed report submitted by an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) in October 2023, the central government has yet to release the promised funds. This lack of action has prompted the state to seek judicial intervention, highlighting the issue's urgency and the central government's apparent negligence.

The Impact of Delay

The delay in releasing the NDRF funds has had a significant impact on Karnataka, with 223 out of 240 taluks declared drought-affected and 196 classified as severely affected. The state's agriculture has been devastated, with nearly 48,000 lakh hectares of land destroyed, affecting millions of farmers' livelihoods. The legal battle in the Supreme Court represents a critical step towards securing the necessary funds to mitigate the drought's effects and provide immediate relief to the affected population.

This legal challenge underscores the ongoing struggle between state and central governments over resource allocation and disaster response. As the case progresses, it will not only determine the immediate relief efforts for Karnataka's drought-stricken areas but also set precedents for how similar disputes are resolved in the future, highlighting the intricate balance between federal and state responsibilities in managing national crises.