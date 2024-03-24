Karnataka Seeks Supreme Court Intervention for Drought Relief Funds from Centre

Karnataka's battle against severe drought conditions has reached the Supreme Court, with the state government seeking judicial intervention to secure financial assistance from the Centre. The plea emphasizes the dire circumstances faced by 223 out of 236 taluks declared drought-affected, highlighting the extensive agricultural and horticultural loss over 48 lakh hectares. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accuses the Union government of neglecting the state's repeated requests for aid, compelling them to take legal action.

Urgent Plea for Financial Assistance

The Karnataka government has formally petitioned the Supreme Court, demanding the Centre release funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to address the ongoing drought crisis. The state, grappling with the aftermath of a severe drought affecting millions, seeks Rs 18,171.44 crore in assistance. The petition argues that the Centre's inaction violates fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, stressing the urgent need for relief to protect the livelihoods of its citizens.

State-Centre Dispute Over Drought Relief

This legal move underscores a growing dispute between the Karnataka state government and the Union government over drought relief funds. Despite the state being declared predominantly drought-affected, and the extensive damage to crops and livelihoods, the Centre's delay in disbursing the requested funds has escalated tensions. The state's plea in the Supreme Court criticizes the Centre for its arbitrary denial of financial aid, highlighting the procedural delays and bureaucratic hurdles in releasing the NDRF funds as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and associated guidelines.

Implications of Supreme Court's Decision

The Supreme Court's decision on this matter will have significant implications for disaster management and federal-state relations in India. A ruling in favor of Karnataka could not only provide the much-needed drought relief but also set a precedent for how central assistance is mobilized and disbursed during similar crises in the future. This case presents a critical examination of the responsibilities and accountability of the Union government towards state governments in times of natural disasters, ensuring that the statutory framework for disaster management is adhered to and the rights of the affected populations are protected.