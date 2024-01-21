Karnataka Ramps up Security Measures Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration

The state of Karnataka is bracing itself for the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. In anticipation of this event, the state has rolled out comprehensive security measures, particularly in areas known for their communal sensitivity. The police have deployed a significant force, comprising 150 battalions of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 250 companies of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) and District Armed Reserve (DAR).

Focus on High-Risk Areas

These forces have been dispatched to various locations across the state, including Coastal Karnataka, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Hubballi, Belagavi, Vijayapura, and specific areas in Bengaluru. The security has been ramped up in regions with a history of communal disturbances to prevent any possible conflicts.

Prohibitions and Precautions

In a bid to maintain public order, the police have disallowed any public celebrations or protests on January 22. The Vishwa Hindu Parishath has echoed this sentiment, advising that celebrations be limited to individual homes. The state's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has issued a directive for the police to implement preventive measures to thwart any untoward incidents and ensure peace.

Vigilance against Provocations

Alongside these physical measures, the state police are also keeping a close eye on potential provocations through social media platforms. They have held peace meetings with religious leaders in sensitive towns to appeal for calm and tranquility. The Chief Minister has taken to social media to reiterate this message, emphasizing that matters of faith should be personal, fostering respect and societal welfare.