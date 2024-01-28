Karnataka Political Leaders Debate Over Methodology of Caste Census

Political discourse in Karnataka, India, is currently dominated by the issue of conducting a caste census. The controversy emerged when former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that a previous caste census was executed "scientifically." However, the ongoing political dialogue reveals a divergence of views among prominent figures.

On December 12, 2023, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge targeted Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar for his stance on the caste census. This criticism prompted Shivakumar to clarify his position, asserting that the census should be carried out "scientifically and systematically." He underscored concerns voiced by several Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) about the census implementation, particularly the inadequate house-to-house survey, which raised questions about the process's scientific legitimacy.

A Call for a New Survey

Further fueling the controversy, on December 16, three senior Lingayat ministers—Industries Minister MB Patil, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, and Textiles Minister Shivanand Patil—along with 30 other Lingayat MLAs, appealed to the Chief Minister to discard the socio-economic survey conducted in 2016. They also urged for a fresh survey to be initiated. The ministers and MLAs expressed reservations about the 2016 survey's methodology, suggesting it did not accurately mirror the community's socio-economic status.

The controversy surrounding the caste census in Karnataka has highlighted a lack of consensus and public disclosure of the survey results, leading to pressure on the government to release the report. Dominant castes like the Lingayats and Vokkaligas have expressed concerns about the survey's methodology. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintains his commitment to accept the socio-economic and educational survey report, promising to correct any anomalies found.

The state government, particularly Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, stands firm on conducting a caste census to benefit the downtrodden sections of society. Emphasizing the Congress party's objective of empowering oppressed classes, Shivakumar referred to Rahul Gandhi's call for a caste census to ensure proportional representation.

In the midst of these varying opinions, the debate over the methodology and implementation of the caste census in Karnataka continues, reflecting the intricate interplay of politics, social justice, and public policy in the region.