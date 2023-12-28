en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:40 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:48 am EST
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice

Karnataka’s Housing, Minorities Welfare and Wakf Minister, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, has issued a stern directive to all officials for the production of a comprehensive report on the encroachment of Wakf properties spanning all districts and taluks. This report, which carries a tight deadline of one month, stands testament to Khan’s no-nonsense approach towards safeguarding Wakf assets from illicit practices.

Zero Tolerance for Negligence

The minister, in a meeting held at the Directorate of the Minorities Welfare office, made his intolerance for negligence unequivocally clear. His scorn was specifically aimed at those who shirk their responsibilities by failing to adequately prepare for court proceedings concerning encroached properties. He went on to caution that any discrepancies between the official reports and those conducted by private agencies could lead to the suspension of the responsible officials.

Uniform Protection for Wakf Properties

In an effort to bolster the protection of Wakf properties, Khan proposed the construction of uniform compound walls. These walls, he believes, would serve a dual purpose: they would provide a physical barrier against encroachment, and their uniform design would aid in easy identification of Wakf properties. This proposal, if implemented, could prove to be a significant step in preserving Wakf assets.

Zero Tolerance for Malpractice

Khan’s crusade against malpractice within the Wakf department was unmistakably clear. He stated that making money through dishonest means would not be tolerated and that offenders would face severe repercussions. The meeting, attended by Department Secretary Manoj Jain and Wakf Board Chairman Anwar Basha, concluded on a note of stern resolve, with Khan’s unwavering commitment towards safeguarding Wakf properties setting a new tone of authority and accountability within the department.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Women's Cricket Team Showcases Fielding Prowess in ODI Against Australia

By Salman Khan

RBI Reports Resilience and Vigilance in Indian Economy Amid Global Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

OSSC Launches Recruitment Drive for Sub Inspector of Excise

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragedy Strikes as Elderly Shopkeeper Collapses during Surprise Raid in Lucknow

By Rizwan Shah

Karnataka High Court Orders Retirement of High-Mileage KSRTC Buses ...
@Accidents · 21 mins
Karnataka High Court Orders Retirement of High-Mileage KSRTC Buses ...
heart comment 0
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
Qatar Court Amends Death Sentences of Former Indian Naval Personnel

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Qatar Court Amends Death Sentences of Former Indian Naval Personnel
South Africa Seizes Lead in First Test Against India

By Salman Khan

South Africa Seizes Lead in First Test Against India
Punjab’s Tableau Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Political Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Punjab's Tableau Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Political Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Cricket Team Showcases Fielding Prowess in ODI Against Australia
25 seconds
Indian Women's Cricket Team Showcases Fielding Prowess in ODI Against Australia
Environmental Health Hazard: High Levels of Carbon Monoxide and Mold in Ontario's First Nations Homes
51 seconds
Environmental Health Hazard: High Levels of Carbon Monoxide and Mold in Ontario's First Nations Homes
British Wrestling Icon Jim 'Cry Baby' Breaks Passes Away at 83
52 seconds
British Wrestling Icon Jim 'Cry Baby' Breaks Passes Away at 83
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Blood Donations from Gay and Bisexual Men: A Step Towards Inclusivity
3 mins
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Blood Donations from Gay and Bisexual Men: A Step Towards Inclusivity
Xi Jinping's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating Between Cooperation and Confrontation
6 mins
Xi Jinping's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating Between Cooperation and Confrontation
Unpacking Uganda's Current Affairs: Governance, Security, and Public Health
8 mins
Unpacking Uganda's Current Affairs: Governance, Security, and Public Health
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
9 mins
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
12 mins
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
13 mins
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
53 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 hour
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
1 hour
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
1 hour
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
5 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app