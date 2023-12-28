Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice

Karnataka’s Housing, Minorities Welfare and Wakf Minister, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, has issued a stern directive to all officials for the production of a comprehensive report on the encroachment of Wakf properties spanning all districts and taluks. This report, which carries a tight deadline of one month, stands testament to Khan’s no-nonsense approach towards safeguarding Wakf assets from illicit practices.

Zero Tolerance for Negligence

The minister, in a meeting held at the Directorate of the Minorities Welfare office, made his intolerance for negligence unequivocally clear. His scorn was specifically aimed at those who shirk their responsibilities by failing to adequately prepare for court proceedings concerning encroached properties. He went on to caution that any discrepancies between the official reports and those conducted by private agencies could lead to the suspension of the responsible officials.

Uniform Protection for Wakf Properties

In an effort to bolster the protection of Wakf properties, Khan proposed the construction of uniform compound walls. These walls, he believes, would serve a dual purpose: they would provide a physical barrier against encroachment, and their uniform design would aid in easy identification of Wakf properties. This proposal, if implemented, could prove to be a significant step in preserving Wakf assets.

Zero Tolerance for Malpractice

Khan’s crusade against malpractice within the Wakf department was unmistakably clear. He stated that making money through dishonest means would not be tolerated and that offenders would face severe repercussions. The meeting, attended by Department Secretary Manoj Jain and Wakf Board Chairman Anwar Basha, concluded on a note of stern resolve, with Khan’s unwavering commitment towards safeguarding Wakf properties setting a new tone of authority and accountability within the department.