Karnataka Minister Accuses Central Government of Withholding NDRF Funds, Preps for New Delhi Protest

Amidst mounting fiscal frustrations, Karnataka's Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has pointed a finger at the BJP-led Central government for withholding funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) that are owed to Karnataka. Khandre, a prominent figure in the region's political landscape, accused the Union Government of fiscal injustice and stated that despite a report submitted by their team four months ago, Karnataka has not received any relief. This accusation was shared alongside his announcement of participating in a protest in New Delhi to shed light on the alleged injustice.

Allegations of Partial Treatment

According to Khandre, the southern states, including Karnataka, are being treated with bias by the Union Government. He warned of potential repercussions if such practices continue, hinting at a deepening divide between the central and regional governments. As a counterpoint to the alleged fiscal injustice, Khandre highlighted the state government's efforts to support the region by providing a special package worth Rs 3000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka.

Political Stance Towards Lok Sabha Polls

On the topic of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Khandre emphasized the pivotal role that senior party leaders play in candidate selection. He underscored the importance of a victory for a candidate from Bidar, the district for which he is responsible as the in-charge minister. Despite speculations, Khandre dismissed any chances of his own candidacy, indicating the presence of deserving individuals within the Congress party equipped for the task.

Confidence in Congress Party's Prospects

Despite the recent departure of Jagadish Shettar from Congress and his return to BJP, Khandre expressed confidence that no other members, including Savadi, would follow suit. He projected optimism about the Congress party's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, predicting a win of 20 to 22 seats out of 28. Khandre emphasized the party's commitment to providing a stable government and assured citizens of their dedication to the region's welfare.