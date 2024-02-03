Karnataka High Court Issues Notice to ECI on PIL Against Electoral Bribery

The Karnataka High Court has served notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI), State Election Commission, and the Union government. The move comes in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the JDS Youth Wing president, Nikhil Kumar K, and three other individuals. The PIL's primary goal is to push the ECI to impose stricter measures that surpass the existing Model Code of Conduct, aiming to secure fair and 'bribe-free' Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the 'Karnataka Model'

The PIL specifically targets practices such as the 'Karnataka model' of vote-buying through gift cards, a method allegedly used in the previous Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. The division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice P S Dinesh Kumar and Justice T G Shivashankare Gowda, issued the notice after considering the petition. Notably, the petition also includes the former Magadi MLA A Manjunath and two other individuals as petitioners.

Targeting Corruption in 42 Constituencies

The PIL is an appeal for the court to direct the ECI to confront corrupt practices reported in over 42 assembly constituencies. However, the petition does not address the subject of irrational freebies in the state. Instead, it centers on preventing electoral corruption, particularly the innovative and paperless modes of bribing voters, such as digital gift cards. The petitioners argue that the ECI has failed to curb these new modes of bribery, alleging that the Congress party distributed a significant number of plastic digital gift cards to voters in 42 Assembly constituencies.

Calling for New Guidelines and Measures

The petitioners contend that new guidelines and measures are essential to prevent political parties from using these innovative and paperless modes for bribing voters in elections. The case underscores the evolving nature of electoral corruption and the need for continual updates to the Model Code of Conduct to ensure the democratic process remains free, fair, and devoid of underhanded tactics. The PIL represents a call to action for the ECI to adapt to these changes and vigorously uphold the integrity of India's electoral process.