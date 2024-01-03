en English
India

Karnataka Government to Review Pending Cases: A Statewide Initiative

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Unveiling an unanticipated shift in law enforcement, Karnataka’s Home Minister, G Parameshwara, recently announced a comprehensive review of all old pending cases across the state. Among these, the detention of Srikant Poojary, a karsevak from Hubballi, has gained particular attention. Parameshwara insisted that this move was purely coincidental with the Ram Mandir inauguration and stressed the importance of not allowing such cases to pile up unresolved.

Statewide Initiative to Expedite Case Resolution

Parameshwara’s directive to police officials is clear: expedite the resolution of cases, either through conviction or release. This review process is a statewide initiative and is not confined to any specific case or region. No direct oversight or permission from his office is necessary, fostering a sense of independence in the execution of this directive.

Transferring CBI Cases to Lokayukta

In a significant decision, the Karnataka cabinet has decided to transfer the CBI cases against Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar to the Lokayukta. This move is understood to be an outcome of a previous oral directive by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. This decision is seen as a crucial step in ensuring transparency and impartiality in the resolution of cases.

Ensuring Just Decisions

Parameshwara highlighted that while requests have been made to drop charges against Kannada activists and farmers, all decisions must be in accordance with the law. To ensure the fairness of decisions, a cabinet subcommittee has been formed to review officer recommendations. The Home Minister acknowledged that while some cases, such as those against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for organizing the Mekedatu Yatra during Covid, were dropped, others remain under consideration based on established guidelines.

In the midst of political accusations and controversy, the Karnataka government remains committed to its initiative of expediting case resolution. With a focus on fairness and legality, the government is keen to ensure that justice is served, and no case is left unattended, irrespective of its age or complexity.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

