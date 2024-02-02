Karnataka Forest Minister Orders Probe into Alleged Irregularities in Forestry Divisions

In a decisive response to allegations of mismanagement and potential corruption, the Forest Minister of Karnataka, Eshwar B Khandre, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the operations of the state's social forestry and wildlife divisions. This probe aims to scrutinize and rectify the purported irregularities that have reportedly marred projects executed over the past four years.

A Call for Transparency

The minister's directive was triggered by a series of complaints hinting at discrepancies within the divisions' work. These allegations include payments made for incomplete projects, a concern that forms the crux of the impending investigation. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) has been tasked to spearhead a physical inspection of all the projects in question.

Unraveling the Allegations

Among the voices raising concerns was a beat forester in the Tumakuru division. This official lodged a complaint with the police, alleging ill-treatment for flagging issues of payments made to contractors for unfinished civil works and the non-payment of wages to forest guards. The Haveri division, too, was not immune to these allegations, with similar irregularities coming to light. These mounting complaints prompted the minister to act, triggering an investigation that aims to address and rectify these issues.

Setting the Course for Accountability

Minister Khandre has instructed a detailed report of these findings to be compiled and submitted within a span of 10 days. This swift and stringent action reflects the government's commitment to transparency and accountability in its environmental conservation efforts. By addressing potential mismanagement and corruption head-on, the ministry aims to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of its forestry works.