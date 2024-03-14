Karnataka Deputy CM Warns Against Vigilantism in Kannada Signboard Implementation, Assures No Water Crisis

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed two critical issues on Thursday, emphasizing the government's commitment to the 60:40 Kannada signboard rule and dismissing concerns of a water crisis in Bengaluru. With a stern warning against pro-Kannada activists taking the law into their own hands, Shivakumar reassured the city's residents of sufficient water supply, amidst allegations of mismanagement.

Enforcing Kannada Signboard Compliance

As the deadline for the 60:40 rule, mandating Kannada's predominance on signboards, lapsed on Wednesday, Deputy CM Shivakumar highlighted the government's dedication to its enforcement. Despite 98% compliance reported by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), concerns linger over the uniformity of implementation. Shivakumar's extension of the compliance deadline by two weeks aims to address the manufacturing delays faced by establishments. This move comes in response to actions taken by BBMP against non-compliant shop owners and the vandalism orchestrated by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists in December.

Addressing Bengaluru's Water Security

In light of accusations from the BJP regarding water mismanagement, Shivakumar firmly denied any crisis in Bengaluru's water supply. The Deputy CM accused the opposition of spreading falsehoods about the state's water release policies to Tamil Nadu, clarifying that alternative arrangements had been made to ensure the city's water security. His advocacy for the Mekadattu dam project underscores the government's efforts to secure long-term water solutions for the state's capital.

Political and Public Reactions

The dual announcements from Shivakumar have sparked a range of reactions across political lines and among the public. While pro-Kannada groups demand strict adherence to the language rule, shop owners seek clarity and support in complying without facing coercion. The water crisis debate further polarizes opinions, with the BJP criticizing the state's handling of resources and the Congress government defending its actions and planning.

As Karnataka navigates these contentious issues, the balance between cultural preservation and practical governance remains delicate. Shivakumar's stern stance against vigilantism and reassurances on water security highlight the challenges of addressing public concerns while ensuring rule of law and resource stability. The coming weeks will be crucial in observing the impact of these policies on Bengaluru's sociopolitical landscape and resource management strategies.