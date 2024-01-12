Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?

Summons have been issued to 17 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Mandya, Karnataka, in relation to a 2017 bike rally that allegedly violated prohibitory orders. The rally was organized in protest against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and began in Mandya, with Mangaluru city in the Dakshina Kannada district as its destination.

From Mandya to Mangaluru: A Rally of Contention

The police intercepted the rally participants at Pandavapura town, following which an FIR was filed. The charge sheet was later submitted to the court for further proceedings. As the BJP workers failed to attend the court proceedings, the court has now taken the step of issuing summons for their appearance.

A Political Vendetta or a Court Decision?

The BJP has sharply criticized the summons, suggesting it is an act of political vendetta by the incumbent Congress government. They accuse the Congress of specifically targeting Hindu activists and BJP workers. The police, however, have countered this argument, stating that the summons were a court decision and were not influenced by any political considerations.

Unraveling the Tapestry of Political Motives

While tensions continue to rise amidst the political parties, it becomes imperative to distinguish between court decisions and political motivations. The summons against the BJP workers is a testament to the ongoing tussle between the BJP and the Congress in Karnataka, with each accusing the other of foul play. As the political arena heats up, it remains to be seen how the case involving the 2017 bike rally will unfold, and what implications it will have on the political landscape of the state.