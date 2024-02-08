Karnataka Contractors Association Accuses Congress Government of 40% Kickback on Public Works

Karnataka, a state known for its rich history and diverse culture, is now grappling with an issue that threatens to shake its political foundations. The Karnataka State Contractors Association has levied serious allegations of corruption against the incumbent Congress government, accusing officials of demanding a whopping 40% kickback on public works contracts.

Advertisment

A Storm of Allegations

In a shocking revelation, D Kempanna, the President of the Karnataka State Contractors Association, has accused the Congress government of continuing the practice of collecting a 40% commission on public works contracts. The officials, Kempanna claims, are demanding this cut in the name of MLAs and ministers, casting a long shadow over the government's integrity.

The association has also criticized the 'package system,' where several works are bundled into a single tender, benefiting select contractors. This practice, they allege, is prevalent in tenders worth Rs 300 crore and discriminates against local contractors in favor of those from neighboring states.

Advertisment

A Hunger Strike for Justice

Despite assurances from the Chief Minister to put an end to package tenders, the practice continues unabated. Frustrated by the lack of action and the mounting issue of pending bills, the contractors have decided to take drastic measures. They have planned a hunger strike to highlight their grievances and demand a fair and transparent system.

The issue was discussed in detail on the program 'News At 7,' where a panel of experts, along with anchor Deepak, delved into the implications of these claims. The episode encouraged viewers to watch the full discussion for a comprehensive understanding and to stay tuned to Mirror Now for the latest updates.

Advertisment

Congress Denies Allegations

In response to these allegations, Congress representative Shathabish Shivanna has categorically denied any involvement of Ministers or MLAs in such practices. However, the gravity of the accusations and the planned hunger strike by the contractors could potentially impact the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The allegations of corruption in Karnataka have sent ripples across the political landscape, raising questions about accountability and transparency. As the contractors gear up for their hunger strike, all eyes are on the Congress government to address these serious allegations and restore faith in the democratic process.

In the face of these mounting accusations, the Karnataka government finds itself at a crossroads. Will it rise to the occasion and address the concerns of the contractors, or will it be swept away in the storm of allegations? Only time will tell.