Karnataka Congress Reduces Tenure of Board Positions, Counters BJP Claims

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, announced a significant change in the structure of the state's political landscape. The Congress party's high command has decided to reduce the tenure of board and corporation positions to two years. This strategic move aims to acknowledge and reward the unyielding dedication and diligence of a larger number of party workers.

In light of this shift, Shivakumar clarified that this decision is a collective initiative of the Congress party's high command. It is not attributed to any individual leader within the state, such as himself or Siddaramaiah. Thus, the move reflects the party's broader strategy and vision rather than personal interests or ambitions.

Addressing the Opposition's Claims

The Deputy Chief Minister also responded to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) assertions regarding their expected victory in all 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka. He pointed out the party's overconfident claims in the past, particularly during the previous Karnataka Assembly elections. The BJP had boldly claimed they would secure all 224 seats, a prediction that did not materialize as they had anticipated.

In contrast, the Congress demonstrated a more accurate projection of electoral outcomes. They achieved their forecasted number of seats, securing victory in the range of 136-140 constituencies as they had anticipated.