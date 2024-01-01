Karnataka Congress Leader Compares Siddaramaiah to Ram, Criticizes BJP’s Use of Religion

In a provocative statement that has stirred political waters in Karnataka, Congress leader Holalkere Anjaneya has drawn parallels between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the deity Ram. In his controversial comparison, Anjaneya has questioned the necessity of Siddaramaiah’s worship at the Ayodhya Ram temple, which he derogatorily referred to as ‘BJP’s Ram.’

A Stance Against Religious Exploitation

Anjaneya’s statement goes beyond a mere comparison. It takes a critical stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged manipulation of religious sentiments for electoral gains. He accused the BJP of dividing religions and exploiting the Hindu religion for votes, a charge that has often been leveled against BJP by its political adversaries. The Congress leader emphasized that his party’s focus should be on building houses and nurturing healthy mindsets, rather than constructing temples and stoking religious divisions.

Siddaramaiah’s Soft Stand on Ayodhya

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has adopted a somewhat soft stance on the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He asserted that he is not opposed to the construction of the temple and considers himself a devotee of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. Interestingly, Siddaramaiah mentioned that he had built a Ram temple in his hometown, thus challenging the BJP’s narrative that Congress is anti-Hindu. However, his overtures have been met with skepticism from the opposition BJP, who accused Congress of politicizing the issue.

Internal Dissent within Congress

Veteran Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran criticized the party leadership for its ambivalence about attending the Ayodhya temple inauguration. Sudheeran’s stance mirrors Anjaneya’s sentiment, suggesting that attending the ceremony would be akin to political suicide. He also criticized the party’s neo-liberal economic policies and expressed disappointment at the internal divisions within the party.

In conclusion, Anjaneya’s remarks reflect an ongoing struggle within the Congress party to define its ideology in relation to religion and politics. His comparison of Siddaramaiah to Ram and his criticism of the BJP’s religious politics suggest an attempt to distinguish Congress’s practices from those of the BJP, particularly in the context of religion’s use in politics.

