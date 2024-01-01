en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Karnataka Congress Leader Compares Siddaramaiah to Ram, Criticizes BJP’s Use of Religion

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:37 am EST
Karnataka Congress Leader Compares Siddaramaiah to Ram, Criticizes BJP’s Use of Religion

In a provocative statement that has stirred political waters in Karnataka, Congress leader Holalkere Anjaneya has drawn parallels between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the deity Ram. In his controversial comparison, Anjaneya has questioned the necessity of Siddaramaiah’s worship at the Ayodhya Ram temple, which he derogatorily referred to as ‘BJP’s Ram.’

A Stance Against Religious Exploitation

Anjaneya’s statement goes beyond a mere comparison. It takes a critical stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged manipulation of religious sentiments for electoral gains. He accused the BJP of dividing religions and exploiting the Hindu religion for votes, a charge that has often been leveled against BJP by its political adversaries. The Congress leader emphasized that his party’s focus should be on building houses and nurturing healthy mindsets, rather than constructing temples and stoking religious divisions.

(Read Also: Ram Mandir Inauguration Invitation Controversy: A Reflection of India’s Complex Interplay of Faith, Politics, and Identity)

Siddaramaiah’s Soft Stand on Ayodhya

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has adopted a somewhat soft stance on the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He asserted that he is not opposed to the construction of the temple and considers himself a devotee of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. Interestingly, Siddaramaiah mentioned that he had built a Ram temple in his hometown, thus challenging the BJP’s narrative that Congress is anti-Hindu. However, his overtures have been met with skepticism from the opposition BJP, who accused Congress of politicizing the issue.

(Read Also: India: CBI Probes Jaihind TV Over Investments by Karnataka Deputy CM)

Internal Dissent within Congress

Veteran Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran criticized the party leadership for its ambivalence about attending the Ayodhya temple inauguration. Sudheeran’s stance mirrors Anjaneya’s sentiment, suggesting that attending the ceremony would be akin to political suicide. He also criticized the party’s neo-liberal economic policies and expressed disappointment at the internal divisions within the party.

In conclusion, Anjaneya’s remarks reflect an ongoing struggle within the Congress party to define its ideology in relation to religion and politics. His comparison of Siddaramaiah to Ram and his criticism of the BJP’s religious politics suggest an attempt to distinguish Congress’s practices from those of the BJP, particularly in the context of religion’s use in politics.

Read More

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unprecedented Liquidity Deficit Surge in India's Banking System: Implications and Expectations

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Slight Gains Despite Volatility

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Looks Ahead to 2024

By Salman Khan

India Extends PLI Scheme for Automobile Industry: A Boost for Growth and Competitiveness

By Rafia Tasleem

RBI Introduces New Guidelines for Management of Unclaimed Deposits ...
@Finance · 4 mins
RBI Introduces New Guidelines for Management of Unclaimed Deposits ...
heart comment 0
Air India Elevates Fleet with First Airbus A350-900

By Rafia Tasleem

Air India Elevates Fleet with First Airbus A350-900
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran’s Derogatory Remarks Ignite Controversy

By Rafia Tasleem

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's Derogatory Remarks Ignite Controversy
RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Co-operative Banks in Tier 3 and 4 Cities

By Dil Bar Irshad

RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Co-operative Banks in Tier 3 and 4 Cities
Trans-Border Love Story: Seema and Sachin Expecting First Child Together

By Dil Bar Irshad

Trans-Border Love Story: Seema and Sachin Expecting First Child Together
Latest Headlines
World News
Imran Khan Barred from Legislative Elections Following Graft Conviction
13 seconds
Imran Khan Barred from Legislative Elections Following Graft Conviction
49ers Clinch Top Seed in NFC Following Decisive Victory Over Commanders
35 seconds
49ers Clinch Top Seed in NFC Following Decisive Victory Over Commanders
President Bola Tinubu Signs N28.7 Trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill into Law
52 seconds
President Bola Tinubu Signs N28.7 Trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill into Law
Ottawa Senators Triumph Over Buffalo Sabres in Decisive 5-1 Victory
1 min
Ottawa Senators Triumph Over Buffalo Sabres in Decisive 5-1 Victory
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide in the Gaza Strip: An International Crisis Looms
2 mins
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide in the Gaza Strip: An International Crisis Looms
Toronto Maple Leafs Navigate Goaltending Challenges: Exploring Potential Recruits
2 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Navigate Goaltending Challenges: Exploring Potential Recruits
Opposition Leader Succes Masra Appointed Prime Minister of Chad's Transitional Government
3 mins
Opposition Leader Succes Masra Appointed Prime Minister of Chad's Transitional Government
Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Looks Ahead to 2024
3 mins
Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Looks Ahead to 2024
End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication
3 mins
End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
6 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
10 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
16 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
3 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app