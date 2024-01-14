Karnataka Congress Files Police Complaint against BJP Leader for Controversial Remarks

Controversial BJP leader and former Union Minister, Anantkumar Hegde, has ignited a political firestorm with his remarks that have stirred up the political landscape in Karnataka. Hegde’s contentious comments linking the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi to a curse arising from cow slaughter have drawn widespread criticism. Additionally, his assertion that mosques in Karnataka, including one in Bhatkal and another in Sirasi, should be demolished have heightened tensions and raised concerns about the state’s law and order situation.

Hegde’s Controversial Remarks

Hegde sparked controversy by suggesting that the tragic fates of Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi were the result of a curse by ascetic Karpatri Maharaj during an agitation for a ban on cow slaughter. He also drew parallels between the fate of the Babri Masjid and his expressed desire for the destruction of the Bhatkal Mosque in Karnataka, causing further uproar.

Political Repercussions

These remarks have led to significant political repercussions, with Karnataka Congress workers, led by KPCC General Secretary S Manohar, filing a police complaint against Hegde. The complaint led to a suo moto case being filed under Section 153(A) for promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, and residence. The case, relating to hate speech and an attempt to create unrest in the district, is currently under investigation.

Condemnation from Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned Hegde’s comments, criticizing the language used and questioning Hegde’s cultural values. Siddaramaiah has also questioned the character of those engaging in offensive language, sparking a broader discussion about the tone of political discourse in the state.