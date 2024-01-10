Karnataka CM Urges Swift Implementation of KKRDB Action Plan

With a clear focus to accelerate the tempo of development in the Kalyan Karnataka region, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) to expedite the implementation of the current year’s action plan. The plan, armed with a substantial budget of Rs. 2,106 crore, is a major vehicle aiming to drive developmental projects in the region.

Call for Coordinated Action

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of coordinated action among the board’s chairman, district in-charge ministers, and senior officers for the effective execution of projects. He urged them to regularly review the progress, ensuring swift completion of delayed projects and reassessing those which haven’t commenced. This, he believes, will ensure that the funds allocated are optimally utilized within the stipulated time frame.

Funding and Future Planning

Of the available funds, Rs. 757.66 crore has already been spent since the government’s tenure began. Aiming to fuel further growth, the government envisages an additional allocation of Rs 1,000 crore by the end of the financial year. The Chief Minister also called for the preparation of a roadmap for work implementation and the formulation of the action plan for the next year before the end of March.

Focus on Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Population

Special emphasis was put on the development of areas with over 50% Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe population, under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan/Tribal Sub Plan (SCSP/TSP). This indicates a targeted approach to uplift the socio-economic conditions of these marginalized communities. The Chief Minister instructed that all ongoing projects be finished within the year and overdue projects from the previous year be completed promptly.

The meeting involved several key officials and ministers, indicating a strong commitment to the development action plan. Among the attendees were KKRDB Chairman Ajay Singh, various ministers, the Chief Minister’s advisers, and senior government officials including the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, LK Ateeq.