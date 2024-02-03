Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Counters BJP, Stresses on State's Financial Stability

In a spirited rebuttal to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, proclaimed the state's sturdy financial health. At the inauguration of various development projects in Muddebihal taluk, he underscored the launch of projects worth Rs 227 crore, effectively countering the BJP's claims of a cash-strapped administration.

Addressing the BJP's allegations of inadequate funding for development, Siddaramaiah highlighted the state government's successful implementation of all five guarantee schemes promised during the elections. Contrary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prediction of a financial strain, Siddaramaiah stressed that these initiatives were executed without jeopardizing the state's financial health. A significant Rs 38,000 crore was expended last year, with an even larger investment of Rs 58,000 crore planned for the current year. The objective of these schemes is to fortify the purchasing power of the masses amidst escalating prices.

Accusation Against BJP's Tactics

Siddaramaiah did not shy away from addressing the BJP's tactics, accusing the party of manipulating unethical practices and poaching opposition MLAs in their quest for power. He dismissed BJP's allegations that the Congress had disrespected the national flag in Kashmir and highlighted the success of the state's Gruha Lakshmi monthly scheme for women, which has reached over 1.1 crore families.

The Chief Minister also shared his thoughts on the issue of caste discrimination, acknowledging the efforts of 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara and his contemporaries in striving for equality. The state government recently honored Basaveshwara as the 'Cultural Leader of Karnataka', a title Siddaramaiah insists was bestowed to recognize Basaveshwara's contributions and not for political advantage.